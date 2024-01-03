JLab's first premium ANC headphones will cost just $80

JLab has a proven track record with its headphones and earbuds for solid audio quality at extremely affordable prices. At CES 2024, the company is debuting its first premium headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), but it's keeping the price low at just $80. Despite the affordable investment, JLab didn't cut too many features as the JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones pack long battery life, multipoint Bluetooth, customizable EQ, spatial audio, Google Fast Pair and a quick-charge feature.

JLab says the JBuds Lux have the same size drivers, 40mm, as flagship headphones from the likes of Bose, Sony and others. The company further explains that these components are capable of 20-20kHz frequency response, the most common rage for headphones, and promises "exceptional audio quality" as a result. In terms of ANC, the JBuds Lux can reduce noise by up to 25dB with the option to turn it off or employ Be Aware (transparency) mode, and levels are customizable via the JLab App. You can fully configure the EQ with that software or choose from one of three audio presets. The JBuds Lux also support spatial and Bluetooth LE audio.

The company touts over 40 hours of use with noise canceling on, with that figure extending to over 70 hours with it disabled. Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity adds convenience, as does Google Fast Pair and a 10-minute quick-charge feature that gives you four hours of playback. JLab opted for a folding design for easy storage, with cushiony ear pads and physical playback controls.

The JBuds Lux ANC headphones are available for preorder now from JLab. White, gray and green color options are scheduled to ship in late February while the purple version will arrive in March.

JLab JBuds ANC 3 (JLab)

Before the party officially begins in Las Vegas, JLab also revealed a new set of budget earbuds. The third-gen JBuds ANC ($60) can manage seven hours of use with noise cancellation turned on with nearly four full charges in the case. With ANC off, you can expect up to nine hours from the earbuds and another 33 in the case. As JLab has done on previous models, the charging case here is still about the size of a flash drive, and an attached USB-C cord tucks away for storage.

Onboard touch controls handle both playback and calls, plus JLab says they're customizable inside of its app. Sound profiles can also be tailored to your preferences by either tweaking the EQ or using an audio preset. The company has included a Safe Listening Mode that keeps the maximum volume within the limits recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Bluetooth multipoint is here as well, with an IP55-rated design that can withstand workouts, a low-latency Movie Mode for streaming and Google Fast Pair.

The JBuds ANC 3 wireless earbuds are available now, but they only come in black.

JLab JBuds Lux $80 at JLab

JLab JBuds ANC 3 $60 at Amazon

We're reporting live from CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 6-12. Keep up with all the latest news from the show here.