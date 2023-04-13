The Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools closed Thursday as law enforcement personnel pursued a fleeing suspect. Eventually the man was apprehended and schools will reopen on Friday.

LEWISTON — The search for a fleeing suspect in Montmorency County led to the temporary closing of the Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools on Thursday.

A deputy from the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department attempted a traffic stop near Lewiston early Thursday morning. The driver, a 56-year-old Lewiston man, fled and a short pursuit was initiated. The suspect’s vehicle became disabled as the driver fled on foot.

As the driver fled he turned and fired an unknown number of shots towards the deputy. Additional law enforcement units responded to the scene, including deputies from the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office, troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena and Gaylord posts, Michigan State Police Canine Teams, Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and the Michigan State Police Aviation Unit.

The investigation led law enforcement to an address on County Road 491. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support team set up a perimeter at the residence and began negotiating with the suspect. The suspect surrendered at approximately 7:20 a.m. There were no injuries during the incident and it remains under investigation.

The Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools were closed as a precautionary measure.

"The police asked that we close and have informed the district that it is now safe to return to normal operations. (The) schools will be open on Friday," said superintendent Katy Xenakis-Makowski.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: JLAS schools close after emergency situation