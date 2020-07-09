JLL Announces Details of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) will release its second quarter 2020 results Thursday, August 6, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, followed by a live webcast and teleconference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The live webcast and teleconference will be hosted by Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO, and the newly appointed CFO, Karen Brennan.

Richard Bloxam, CEO of Capital Markets, and Neil Murray, CEO of Corporate Solutions, will also participate during the Q&A portion of the call.

This link should be used to register for this conference call. After registering, an email confirmation will be sent, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open throughout the call. However, to ensure connection for the full call, registration a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call is recommended.

The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available at the Investor Relations website: ir.jll.com.

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 94,000 as of March 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Gayle Kantro

Phone: +1 312 228 2795

Email: gayle.kantro@am.jll.com

