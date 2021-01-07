JLo posing in a bikini on the beach is the only good thing to happen in 2021 so far

Madeleine Marr

NOTE: The following story contains no information about where or when you can get a COVID vaccine. Nor does it have any news about Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol or our sitting president’s possible (second) impeachment.

It has to do another matter of national interest: Jennifer Lopez in a bikini.

The entertainer/businesswoman/singer/pinup posted a shot on Instagram that honestly is one for the books.

‘Bow down’: JLo just unveiled a new look — and the world wants what she’s having

Lopez, 51, stands on a beach, in a simple yet skimpy, red sparkling bikini, showing off her greatest asset.

Want it yourself? Page Six says the “Macia” style is from Triangl; it’s made of Lurex and only $99 for both top and bottom.

Giant sunglasses and bucket hat are the star’s only other accessories. The caption: “Beach bum.”

Jennifer Lopez just had a 50th birthday blowout in Miami fit for the queen that she is

It’s unclear where geographically this beach is but we do know JLo and fiance Alex Rodriguez, 45, have a home in Coral Gables and their kids go to school down here. So let’s assume, La Lopez is in Miami Beach, where we rock summer all year long.

The picturesque shot made us realize that the beyond fit Lopez coyly tugging at the strap of her suit was the best thing about 2021 so far and for that, thank you.

Want JLo’s glow? The star just released a skincare line with a ‘secret’ ingredient

