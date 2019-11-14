JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) (STO:JLT): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio?

Anyone researching JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) (STO:JLT) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from JLT's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.18, we can surmise that the JLT Mobile Computers share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that JLT Mobile Computers shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether JLT Mobile Computers is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could JLT's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of kr190m, JLT Mobile Computers is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since JLT Mobile Computers tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as JLT Mobile Computers’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

