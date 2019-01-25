JM Financial Limited (NSE:JMFINANCIL) Is Trading 3.72% Below Its True Value

JMFINANCIL operates in the capital markets sector, which has characteristics that make it unique to other industries. Understanding these differences is crucial when it comes to putting a value on the financial stock. Asset managers, for example, must hold certain levels of capital in order to maintain a safe cash cushion. Focusing on data points like book values, as well as the return and cost of equity, may be fitting for assessing JMFINANCIL’s intrinsic value. Below I’ll look at how to value JMFINANCIL in a relatively useful and uncomplicated method.

What Model Should You Use?

Financial firms differ to other sector firms primarily because of the kind of regulation they face and their asset composition. The regulatory environment in India is fairly rigorous. In addition, capital markets usually do not have large amounts of physical assets as part of total assets. Therefore the Excess Returns model is appropriate for deriving the true value of JMFINANCIL as opposed to the traditional model, which puts weight on factors such as capital expenditure and depreciation.

How Does It Work?

The central belief for this model is that equity value is how much the firm can earn, over and above its cost of equity, given the level of equity it has in the company at the moment. The returns above the cost of equity is known as excess returns:

Excess Return Per Share = (Stable Return On Equity – Cost Of Equity) (Book Value Of Equity Per Share)

= (0.16% – 14%) x ₹68.82 = ₹1.15

We use this value to calculate the terminal value of the company, which is how much we expect the company to continue to earn every year, forever. This is a common component of discounted cash flow models:

Terminal Value Per Share = Excess Return Per Share / (Cost of Equity – Expected Growth Rate)

= ₹1.15 / (14% – 7.6%) = ₹17.19

These factors are combined to calculate the true value of JMFINANCIL’s stock:

Value Per Share = Book Value of Equity Per Share + Terminal Value Per Share

= ₹68.82 + ₹17.19 = ₹86

This results in an intrinsic value of ₹86.52. Compared to the current share price of ₹83.30, JMFINANCIL is fairly priced by the market. This means JMFINANCIL isn’t an attractive buy right now. Valuation is only one part of your investment analysis for whether to buy or sell JMFINANCIL. There are other important factors to keep in mind when assessing whether JMFINANCIL is the right investment in your portfolio.

Next Steps:

For capital markets, there are three key aspects you should look at:

Financial health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free bank analysis with six simple checks on things like leverage and risk. Future earnings: What does the market think of JMFINANCIL going forward? Our analyst growth expectation chart helps visualize JMFINANCIL’s growth potential over the upcoming years. Dividends: Most people buy financial stocks for their healthy and stable dividends. Check out whether JMFINANCIL is a dividend Rockstar with our historical and future dividend analysis.

