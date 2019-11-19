What Is JM Financial's (NSE:JMFINANCIL) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's great to see JM Financial (NSE:JMFINANCIL) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 31% share price pop in the last month. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 9.1% wasn't so sweet.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does JM Financial's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 15.19 that there is some investor optimism about JM Financial. As you can see below, JM Financial has a higher P/E than the average company (12.5) in the capital markets industry.

That means that the market expects JM Financial will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

JM Financial's earnings per share fell by 22% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 13%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

JM Financial's Balance Sheet

JM Financial's net debt is considerable, at 158% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On JM Financial's P/E Ratio

JM Financial trades on a P/E ratio of 15.2, which is above its market average of 13.1. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about JM Financial over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 11.6 back then to 15.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.