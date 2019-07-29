Is JMT Auto (NSE:JMTAUTOLTD) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, JMT Auto Limited (NSE:JMTAUTOLTD) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is JMT Auto's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, JMT Auto had ₹1.89b of debt, up from ₹1.56b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had ₹51.9m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹1.83b.

NSEI:JMTAUTOLTD Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

A Look At JMT Auto's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that JMT Auto had liabilities of ₹2.39b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹794.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹51.9m as well as receivables valued at ₹596.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹2.53b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹911.9m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, JMT Auto would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

JMT Auto shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (5.5), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.16 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Worse, JMT Auto's EBIT was down 78% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is JMT Auto's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, JMT Auto burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.