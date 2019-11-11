JNBY Design Limited (HKG:3306): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio?

If you own shares in JNBY Design Limited (HKG:3306) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What 3306's beta value tells investors

Zooming in on JNBY Design, we see it has a five year beta of 1.43. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. Based on this history, investors should be aware that JNBY Design are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether JNBY Design is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

How does 3306's size impact its beta?

JNBY Design is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of HK$5.6b. Most companies this size are actively traded. It's not particularly surprising that it has a higher beta than the overall market. That's because it takes less money to influence the share price of a smaller company, than a bigger company.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the JNBY Design share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether 3306 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as JNBY Design’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

