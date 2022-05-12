JNET: 105 Pounds of Meth Seized, Six Arrested as 'Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled'

May 12—Six people from Centralia, Rochester, Astoria, Lakewood and Fresno, California, have been arrested in what the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) is calling the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization, according to a news release Wednesday.

"Beginning in 2021 and ending on May 11, 2022, members of the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team investigated a drug trafficking organization distributing illegal drugs from Fresno, California, to the Pacific Northwest," according to the release. "During this investigation, several members of this organization were monitored selling large amounts of methamphetamine to customers in Lewis, Thurston, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor and Pierce Counties."

On Wednesday, search warrants were executed in Centralia and Lakewood as well as Fresno.

Arrest warrants were also served in Astoria.

"During this investigation, members of JNET seized over 105 pounds of Methamphetamine believed to have been trafficked to our area from Mexico," according to the release. "The estimated street value of the illegal drugs seized during this operation is $500,000."

The following subjects were arrested for drug trafficking crimes:

Jesus Venegas-Gatica, 35, Lakewood

Cristobal Venegas-Diaz, 47, Centralia

Jose Venegas-Gatica, 34, Rochester

Hernestina Venegas-Gatica, 45, Astoria

Juan Tolentino-Chino, 33, Astoria

Cutberto Hernandez-Gatica, 32, Fresno

This investigation is ongoing as more suspects are being identified, according to JNET.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call JNET Detective Sergeant Tracy Murphy at 360-330-7614.

The Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team is composed of members of the Centralia and Chehalis police departments, the Washington State Department of Corrections and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

"This organized operation was successful with the assistance of the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Tahoma Narcotic Enforcement Team, Aberdeen Police Department, Kelso Police Department, Astoria Police Department, DEA Portland, DEA Fresno, Fresno Police Department and Amtrak Police," according to JNET..