Joan Collins, 89, poses in swimsuit in holiday celebration with husband Percy Gibson, 57

Joan Collins celebrated Christmas by enjoying a pool day with her husband Percy Gibson.

Collins, 89, and Gibson, 57, posed for a photo in the pool as they enjoyed the winter holiday.

The "Dynasty" actress wore a leopard print bathing suit for the occasion.

Collins also shared a photo of herself opening a Christmas present and a shot from her Christmas lunch.

"Had a terrific #christmasday - 82F in #beverlyhills so was able to #swim and then a wonderful #lunch at the Bricusse’s- thank you @adambricusse and Evie!" she captioned the Instagram post.

Collins married Gibson in 2002. The two met in 2000 while Collins starred in a play managed by Gibson's company.

The couple spoke about surviving the coronavirus pandemic quarantine together in an interview with Hello! magazine.

"Being in lockdown has made me realize how strong our relationship really is. I love entertaining guests at the villa, traveling and socializing, but that changed and because of the restrictions it's just Percy and me. The great thing is we're partners in crime, accomplices."

"Being together is the best thing," Gibson added. "I don't think I could have survived the COVID situation with anyone except my wife."

Joan Collins is most known for her role in "Dynasty" along with "Land of the Pharaohs."

The two spent part of the quarantine in London before heading to St. Tropez, a coastal town along the French Riviera.

Collins gained fame as an actress in the 1950s but truly began her career in theater as a child in the 1940s.

She is most known for roles in "Dynasty," "Land of the Pharaohs" and "Empire of the Ants."

Collins also starred in "Pacific Palisades" along with "Guiding Light."

