Joanna Gaines' favorite lipstick has over 5,000 positive reviews -- and it's under $20

The Joanna Gaines influence is extending right past our television screens and into our makeup drawers. We've discovered the "Fixer Upper's" favorite lipstick, which not only has over 5,000 reviews from Nordstrom, but it's also under $20. Score.

The home renovation guru took to her blog back in 2016 to review some of her favorite beauty products, which happens to include MAC's Nude Lipstick in Fresh Brew. The sheer lipstick is part of the brand's most iconic collection and is one of the mom-of-five's makeup staples.

It's "the best long-lasting nude lipstick I’ve found!" explains Gaines. It seems that other reviewers are happy with the brand's quality and an extensive choice of shades. "Smooth to the lips with stay put power," wrote one reviewer. Stated another, "It goes on smooth and does not crack and is actually last pretty long before having to apply it once again."

If we can't have Joanna's design brain, at least we can steal her beauty hacks.

