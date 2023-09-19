JoAnne Epps, Temple University acting president, dies after collapsing on stage

JoAnne E. Epps, the acting president of Temple University in Philadelphia, has died after falling ill on stage at a memorial service Tuesday afternoon, the school announced.

Epps, 72, had collapsed while attending a memorial service on the campus and was transported to Temple University Hospital, according to the university. She was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m.

"There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss. President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple," the university said in a statement Tuesday. "She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come."

JoAnne Epps, a former Temple law school dean and provost, poses for a portrait on the Temple University campus in Philadelphia, April 11, 2023. Epps, acting president of Temple University, has died after collapsing at a memorial service Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 19, the university said. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Epps was attending a memorial service at the university for Charles L. Blockson, a curator of a collection of African American artifacts, when she suffered what a doctor speaking at a news conference described as a “sudden episode.”

Epps was the university's former law school dean from 2008 until she was named as the executive vice president and provost in 2016. Following the resignation of Jason Wingard, Temple's first Black president, Epps was named the acting president in April.

She joined the university 40 years ago and worked at Temple's bookstore, according to Ken Kaiser, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Temple. Kaiser said she dedicated herself to improving the university.

Kaiser declined to speculate on the cause of Epp's death or about her health.

"We are not aware that President Epps had any health issues," Kaiser said at a news conference.

JoAnne Epps 'loved' Temple University

Epps was a native of Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, and received her bachelor's degree from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1973. About three years later, she graduated from Yale Law School.

She later served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia and Deputy City Attorney in Los Angeles. Epps then spent more than 30 years teaching law at Temple.

Epps held the position of dean of Temple Law School from July 2008 until her appointment as executive vice president and provost in July 2016.

"Epps was an outspoken advocate for legal education that emphasized institutional responsiveness over a one-size-fits-all curricular model," according to the university's directory.

After the resignation of Wingard in March, where he had led the 33,600-student university since July 2021, Epps was named the acting president.

As acting president, Epps promised to focus on enrollment and safety on the north Philadelphia campus amid a rise of crime and other issues during her predecessor’s tumultuous tenure.

She told The Philadelphia Inquirer, which reported enrollment was down 14% since 2019, that she believed she was selected in part for her “ability to sort of calm waters.”

“I am obviously humbled and excited and really looking forward to being able to make a contribution to the university that I so love,” Epps told the newspaper. She said she would not be a candidate for the permanent position.

'Powerful force' for campus community

Temple University Provost Gregory Mandel choked up during the news conference as he remembered and described Epps.

"We are all in deep grief and at a loss for words. To know Joanne is to be her friend," Mandel said. "She was one of the most remarkably compassionate and caring individuals I've ever known."

He added the university's Board of Trustees plans to meet Wednesday to "put together a plan for us as we work through this transition."

The Temple University Police Association expressed their condolences, noting that "Epps served Temple with grace, dignity, and unwavering dedication."

"Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and the Temple University community on the passing of President JoAnn Epps," the association said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro described Epps as a "powerful force and constant ambassador" for the university.

"Losing her is heartbreaking for Philadelphia... May her memory be a blessing," he posted on X.

"Speaking at Temple's commencement earlier this year, I reiterated my strong belief in the university and its North Philly community," Shapiro added. "They are tough and resilient, and I know they will come together and lift each other up in this devastating time."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: JoAnne Epps, Temple University's acting president, dies