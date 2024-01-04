New year, new job? Here are 13 city and state jobs in Charlotte with 6-figure salaries

If you want to start the new year with a new career, there is a long list of high-paying city and state jobs that need to be filled.

Both the City of Charlotte and the State of North Carolina have multiple in-person, hybrid and remote jobs based in Mecklenburg County, with some paying upwards of six figures.

From Charlotte Water to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, here are some of the open positions with the city and state with salaries of $100,000 or more:

City of Charlotte job openings

▪ Assistant Airport Emergency Operations Manager

Department: Aviation

Job description: “This position exists to assist the Emergency Operations Manager in managing the personnel and programs for all activities associated with the Emergency Management Program at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. This role is responsible for supervising and directing the work of Airport Emergency Preparedness Project Managers and oversees the training and exercises related to the comprehensive all-hazards environment within the airport.”

Posted salary: $102,641-$119,747

▪ Assistant Joint Operations Center Manager

Department: Aviation

Job description: “This position exists to assist the Joint Operations Center Manager in managing the personnel and programs to manage the day-to-day operations of the Airport Operations Center, activates the Airport Emergency Operations Center, and plans, monitors, and guides the coordination of joint response to operations, incidents and emergencies. The Assistant JOC Manager supervises and directs the work of the Airport Operations Center Supervisors, Coordinators, and Agents and oversees the development of staff.”

Posted salary: $91,237-$119,747

▪ Deputy Director II – Innovation & Technology

Department: Innovation & Technology

Job description: “Under general direction from the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), the Chief Data and Analytics Officer (CDAO) is the senior leader providing enterprise accountability for the organization’s data and analytics program. The position will be responsible for the creation and management of data and analytics strategies with a focus on industry best practices that drive measurable business outcomes. As the senior leader for this function the goal is to develop talent and mature the culture of data for the organization.”

Posted salary: $147,942 - $184,928

▪ Division Manager for Design and Preservation

Department: Planning Design & Development

Job description: “The Design and Preservation Division is one of seven divisions in the City of Charlotte Planning, Design and Development Department. The division is responsible for the Urban Design Center and the Historic Districts Commission. The division has 14 team members, including urban designers, landscape architects, preservation planners, planners, technicians, and an administrative professional. Candidates can expect a fast-paced environment and should excel in communication skills, both internal to the City of Charlotte and external to constituents and partners.”

Posted salary: $105,618 - $132,023

▪ Electrical Engineer Senior

Department: Charlotte Water

Job description: “This position is responsible for performing the design, installation, integration, configuration, diagnosis, security, and commissioning of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) related to water treatment and distribution and wastewater treatment and collection.”

Posted salary: $97,754- $108,614

▪ Engineering Program Manager

Department: General Services

Job description: “The successful candidates for this position will be responsible for effective and efficient implementation of all assigned transportation projects and other planning and design assignments, as well as management of technical and support staff.”

Posted salary: $91,237 - $114,046

▪ Facilities Construction Division Manager

Department: General Services

Job description: “The selected candidate will manage a division of project managers, senior project managers and program managers responsible for managing the planning, design, and construction of municipal buildings and structures. The Division Manager is expected to provide senior management and high-level policy and strategic direction to the workgroup.”

Posted salary: $113,162 - $125,735

▪ I&T Systems Architect

Department: Innovation & Technology

Job description: “The purpose of this position is to develop and maintain strategic plans, system designs, and other architectural artifacts needed to select and implement technologies that are required to align IT infrastructure, systems and investments with business needs.”

Posted salary: $113,161-$125,734

▪ Passenger Facilitation Systems Manager

Department: Aviation

Job description: “This position is responsible for leading the Passenger Facilitation Systems Team, which is a Section of the Airport Operations Division. This Team is responsible for ensuring the various passenger facilitation systems that support safe and efficient movement of passengers, support stakeholder operations, and energize an optimal customer experience at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) are functional, efficient, and maintained to a high standard. An individual will accomplish these objectives through supervising and developing staff, leveraging contract service providers to support operational goals, and promoting a positive work culture that supports the future needs and growth of the Airport.”

Posted salary: $95,799- $125,735

▪ Software Developer Senior

Department: Innovation & Technology

Job description: “This role will include support for existing applications, enhancements to existing applications, and new applications and services. As a member of the Applications & Integrations Team within the Enterprise Applications Division, this role will work with a team of developers creating and maintaining applications that serve internal staff and residents in the City of Charlotte.”

Posted salary: $91,237-$114,045

▪ Sr. Network Communications Integrator

Department: Aviation

Job description: “This role is responsible for installing and configuring network devices, performing network maintenance, and troubleshooting. Additional responsibilities of the Sr. Network Communications Integrator may include system administration, network design, complex implementation projects. The training and review of the team’s work product may also be assigned.”

Posted salary: $97,754-$114,045

LEARN MORE: You can find more information about open positions with the City of Charlotte, including how to apply, online at charlottenc.gov/City-Government/City-Jobs.

State of NC job openings based in Mecklenburg County

▪ Criminal Attorney IV, Medicaid Investigations

Department: Dept. of Justice

Job description: “The Attorney General’s Medicaid Investigations Division (MID) investigates and prosecutes health care fraud committed by Medicaid providers and the physical abuse of patients and embezzlement of patient funds in Medicaid-funded facilities. MID works closely with district attorneys’ offices, US Attorneys’ offices, federal, state and local agencies across the State…We are looking for experienced, team-oriented prosecutors who believe in our mission of protecting patients and Medicaid funds.”

Posted salary: $89,775-$201,994

▪ Deputy Director - NC DEQ State Energy Office

Department: Dept. of Environmental Quality

Job description: “This position will serve as the State Energy Office Deputy Director for the NC DEQ State Energy Office, working with the Director to plan and manage office programs and managing the Policy & Planning Unit and the Finance & Budget Unit within the Division. The position is responsible for establishing division and program goals, developing work standards, program management and reporting, and monitoring and reporting of fiscal management to meet the DEQ mission.”

Posted salary: $70,967-$138,386

LEARN MORE: You can find more information about open positions with the state of NC, including how to apply, online at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.