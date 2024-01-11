New year, new job? These 5 Kansas government jobs have starting pay of more than $47K

The start of the new year is a popular time to set fresh goals, and for some that could mean securing a new job.

As of November, the unemployment rate in Kansas sat at 2.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. If you’re unemployed or just looking for your next job, Kansas’ state job portal has almost 800 open jobs listed as hiring as of the start of January.

The state has 28 jobs located in Sedgwick County accepting applications. If you’re looking outside of the Wichita area, you might want to check Shawnee County, which has the most state job openings at 261. Pawnee County is the second highest with 41 open jobs.

To make your job searching process easier, we’ve gathered a list of five state jobs based in Sedgwick County paying a starting salary of more than $47,000. You can apply to any of these positions through the state’s job portal.

Professional geologist

Agency: Corporation Commission

Salary: $54,000 to $60,000

Job qualifications: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in environmental, agricultural or natural sciences/resources or similar field to be considered. A professional geology license is preferred.

Job description: This person is responsible for completing forms and looking over new pool applications from operators. They also ensure construction meets all regulations in protection of groundwater and correlative rights.

Public defender

Agency: Indigents Defense State Services Board

Salary: $70,000 to $82,500

Job qualifications: Candidates must have graduated from an accredited law school and be a licensed attorney in Kansas.

Job description: This position will represent adults who cannot afford an attorney and are charged with criminal felonies.

Child protection specialist

Agency: Department for Children and Families.

Salary: Nonlicensed starts at $47,025 and licensed at $49,500

Job qualifications: Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in human resources or similar field of study.

Job description: This person will look into neglect and abuse allegations and perform safety assessments, create safety plans and gather community resource information to provide to families.

Adult protection specialist

Agency: Department for Children and Families

Salary: Nonlicensed starts at $47,025, while licensed starts at $49,500

Job qualifications: Like the child protection specialist position, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in human resources or similar field of study, the posting indicates.

Job description: This person will assess and investigate reports of abuse and neglect of adults, as well as financial exploitation reports and more.

Rehabilitation services counselor

Agency: Department for Children and Families

Salary: $47,257.60

Job qualifications: Candidates are asked to have a bachelor’s degree in a related field.

Job description: This position will give professional counseling to people with disabilities to assist with future employment, economics, integration into society and more, according to the job listing.