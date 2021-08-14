Job Ads Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination Jumped 5,000% Since January

If you’re planning to apply for a job this year, chances are dramatically increasing that you’ll face vaccine requirements.

Ladders, Inc. researchers completed a comprehensive review of all 3.8 million high-paying career job postings in the United States and Canada over the past two years, and they discovered a surge of more than 5,000% in job posts listing vaccination requirements since January.

“The fact that any job postings mention a vaccine mandate is astounding,” says Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella. “Employment requirements and preconditions are normally included in employee handbooks, not on job listings. Plus, we know that not every employer mandating vaccination includes that in the job description. So this is truly just the tip of the iceberg. It’s the beginning of a massive trend.

“I expect this exponential growth will continue throughout the fall and winter, especially after vaccines receive full FDA approval.”

New STEM MBA launched at Saginaw Valley State

Saginaw Valley State University, a public university in north-central Michigan, will offer a STEM-designated MBA starting this fall. The program offers in-person, hybrid, and online courses.

The AACSB-accredited program “instills in our students critical thinking and creativity, communication and leadership, knowledge of business methodologies and analysis of data to support business management,” according to the school’s MBA website. “The program comprises 31 core credits as well as three graduate-level elective courses. Students (who lack the appropriate undergraduate course preparation) must complete additional foundational requirements.”

“We have a strong commitment to student success here at Saginaw Valley State University,” MBA faculty member Yu Liu says. “We understand that the program will not be successful unless our students are successful both academically and professionally. That is why we have designed the structure and curriculum of the program to better accommodate the needs of working professionals and business leaders.”

Georgetown launches new interdisciplinary sustainability master’s

For those seeking to help organizations reduce their impact on the environment by harnessing the power of business, Georgetown University is offering a new interdisciplinary M.S. in Environment and Sustainability Management.

A collaboration among the Georgetown Environment Initiative, the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, and the McDonough School of Business, the STEM-designated program leverages the university’s expertise in both environmental science and business. Over 11 months, a mix of courses and experiential activities prepare students to become leaders with the knowledge, skills, and determination to advance sustainable business and environmental practices.

“We are excited to build partnerships across Georgetown University to bring together the tremendous knowledge across disciplines,” says Alexander Sens, dean of the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences. “Our new MS-ESM will provide graduates the unique ability to lead their organizations at the intersection of environmental science and business, providing a deeper context and skill set from which to make an impact.”

Darden smashes records with $80M in fundraising

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced another transformational year for fundraising, with $80.1 million in new commitments.

Combined with an additional $3.8 million in matching funds from UVA’s Bicentennial Scholars Fund and Bicentennial Professors Fund, the total impact of philanthropy to Darden for the 2021 fiscal year, which ended on 30 June, is $83.9 million.

This year’s success marks one of the best fundraising years in the School’s history, second only to fiscal year 2019. To date, the School has raised $335.4 million to reach 84 percent of the Powered by Purpose campaign’s $400 million goal. The campaign total is supplemented by $54.9 million from UVA’s Bicentennial match funds and $38 million from David Walentas (MBA ’64) in support of Darden through a gift to the Jefferson Scholars Foundation, bringing the total impact of the campaign to $428.3 million.

“During a time that has challenged us all, Darden’s donors have powered a transformational year of philanthropy that will benefit students, faculty, staff and alumni for years to come,” said Dean Scott Beardsley. “I remain grateful for the support of the Darden community, whose commitment and generosity have made this incredible impact possible. Although there is still much to do, I am pleased that our donors are inspired by the School’s strategic priorities as we continue to position Darden to be a preeminent institution that shapes the future of graduate business education across the world.”

VC firm names USC, Yale SOM MBA students as fellows in new program

Venture capital firm Mendoza Ventures has announced its inaugural recipients of a Venture Capital Fellowship, a program created to match diverse MBA students with opportunities within the venture capital field.

As summer associates, Venture Fellows will be responsible for performing market research to help identify new investment trends and opportunities, perform due diligence through writing investment memos, and implementing the firm’s ESG policy. Fellows will gain further experience by working one-on-one with a general partner at Mendoza Ventures to get direct experience in VC.

“With very few women and minorities in venture capital, we saw an opportunity to share our experiences to lift up the next generation of diverse VCs,” says general partner Senofer Mendoza. “Our goal is to build a program that can give opportunities to women and people of color and accelerate and launch their careers in venture; only by doing this can we change the face of venture capital.”

The inaugural program will have two fellows in the summer. Patricia Decker, from the USC Marshall School of Business; she will be Mendoza Ventures first west coast hire. Boston based Jeremy Soares from Yale School of Management, will represent the east coast fellowship.

