JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health in Longview needs a Patient Access Rep – Admitting

CHRISTUS Health

Longview, TX

Patient Access Rep – Admitting

Summary:

Full time position. Acts as a lead resource person to provide guidance and accountability for the Admitting department which encompasses registration, insurance verification pre-certification and cashiering. Offers suggestions to optimize staff performance through process redesign, policy/procedure implementation, communications and outcome feedback. Serves as a liaison between the Admitting Department and other Departments.

Requirements:

High school diploma or GED required; Bachelor’s degree is preferred. A minimum of three years of Patient Admitting and Registration experience or its equivalent is required. Maintains current knowledge of registration processes and systems, regulation and third-party payer issues, and automated systems through literature review and in-service. Demonstrates the ability to interpret customer requirements and recommends procedures for compliance with regulations and standards. Functional to intermediate skill level in Microsoft Office Suite including Outlook, Excel, and Power Point.

Benefits: CHRISTUS is committed to providing a total compensation package to fulfill your health, body, mind and spiritual needs. We support our health care teams with competitive compensation and an outstanding benefits package. A sample of the types of programs include (some benefits may vary by facility): Flexible Work Schedule, CHRISTUS Matched Savings Plan (403b), Tuition Reimbursement Program. Continuing Education Programs, Health & Dental Insurance,Short & Long Term Disability, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Leaves of Absence, Discounted Fitness Club Memberships, On site fitness centers, Wellness Programs, Smoking Cessation Assistance, Weight Management Assistance, Mentorship Program.

APPLY HERE

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.