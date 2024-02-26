JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler needs a South Store Supervisor

Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler, TX

South Store Supervisor

Supervisory Responsibilities: Pay is $15-$18 an hour.

This position directly manages 2-5 subordinate store management staff. It also directly supervises 8+ non-management employees. The position also has a role in the training and development of those staff, with additional responsibilities including planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems. Some travel may be required between stores.

Qualifications: High School diploma or GED. Current Drivers Licenses and proof of insurance. Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite. Strong language, basic math skills, and reasoning ability. Bilingual skills a plus. Must be able to lift up to 25 lbs.

Work Environment: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is occasionally exposed to outside weather conditions. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

