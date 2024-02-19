JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Tyler needs an Administrative Assistant/Special Programs

Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Tyler, TX

Administrative Assistant/Special Programs

Job Duties: Maintain the Youth Academy documentation and work with participants.

Coordinate and document the training process of new grant participants as well as ongoing

training to existing participants. Act as backup to Program Database Manager and other Services.

Assist in billing services, requesting and/or entering purchase orders into the system for WAT,

ES, and Social Services. Assist in reviewing WAT, Job Coach’s and Employment Specialist notes in the current system. Audit files and maintain all consumer files.

Assist with Mission Services reporting and projects. Attend all grant meetings dealing with youth. Provide updates to Manager and Director of Mission Services on a consistent basis regarding grant(s) and participants. Participate in Mission Services staff meetings and provide updates on participants. Maintain current system with updates and changes for youth services. Any other duties as assigned by the Director of Mission Services or Mission Services Manager. Pays $15 – $18 an hour.

Experience and Requirements: High School diploma; and two years of documented experience in a professional or personal setting. Routinely providing data entry or office coordination; or an associates degree in the computer

technology field, business, rehabilitation, or related human services; and one year of documented experience in a professional or personal setting routinely working programming, networking or data entry. A valid TXDL/driving record acceptable to agency liability carrier is required for this position.

APPLY HERE

