The job to change your life in 2024

When William Caldwell and his wife Charlotte left London to rent a farm in the Quantock Hills in Somerset, they didn’t intend to stay more than a year. “It was a question of getting farming out of our system,” says Caldwell. The change of pace and direction was so invigorating, though, that they soon came to see farming as their life rather than a job. “Change is always good but even more so when you’re doing something active and guided by the seasons. We haven’t looked back.”

The Caldwells are now looking for other farmers to join their team, living in a cottage on the farm and taking a share of the profits. No experience is necessary, Caldwell says; just the right frame of mind, as with farming the boundaries between life and work are blurred.

“You can feel so weighed down in highly paid city jobs where you’re responsible for people’s assets but taking a pay cut to take responsibility for animals or people or plants can be extremely enriching – everything suddenly makes sense,” he says.

This is why so many people find ski seasons, summer jobs at theme parks or resorts, and charitable placements to be so rewarding: throwing yourself into new surroundings with a new bunch of people can open up a whole world of possibilities, explains Richard Sinclair, founder of ski jobs website Sno.co.uk. Indeed, Meg Bellamy, who plays the Princess of Wales in the Crown, describes working as a red brick at Legoland Windsor as “the best job ever”.

“Seasons are not only popular among the ‘gap yah’ crew but they’re a great stopgap when you’re at a crossroads in life or looking for a stepping stone for your longer-term career goals,” Sinclair says.

For Caldwell, the most life-changing aspect of farm work is that he no longer craves a holiday. “Farming is hard and physical, yet what you get out is a direct result of what you put in – it’s very visceral and this works for me,” he says. “We’ve definitely never worked harder and yet neither of us feels the need to take a break.”

If that sounds both wildly unrealistic and yet extremely tempting, read on for ideas to shift your own life into a different gear, starting with the job at the Caldwells’ farm...

Somerset farmer

Stream Farm is a 260-acre certified organic farm in the Quantocks in Somerset, run by William and Charlotte Caldwell, who believe the British countryside is better served by large numbers of small farms selling directly to consumers. They’re currently looking for an individual or couple to join for a minimum of two years to take on one or two of their small businesses.

Who it suits: Someone with an open mind and a giving approach to work as, according to William, farming blurs the lines of work/life balance. “It’s a life choice, not a job choice,” he explains.

Dates: Flexible start date

Skills/Qualifications: Full UK driving licence essential. Farming experience preferable but not mandatory.

Perks: Accommodation provided, with bills included. A great opportunity to learn all about farming.

Downsides: Early starts, bad weather. The chickens and sheep don’t always do what you want.

Pay: All share farmers are self-employed and take their income as a percentage of the overall income of the business. As you learn more, you earn more. Overall salary from circa £25k.

Streamfarm.co.uk

Cook on the Isles of Scilly

Tresco Abbey - Getty

If you’re a trained cook who loves dogs, beaches and doesn’t mind a relatively solitary existence, this could be the job for you. Tresco is a beautiful island in the Scilly Isles, 28 miles off Land’s End, with white sand beaches and crystal clear water. The Dorrien-Smith family, who run the island as a luxury holiday resort for the Duchy of Cornwall, are looking for a cook to join the small team at Tresco Abbey, which includes a handyman, gardener and housekeeper. The role includes cooking light, Mediterranean-style dishes for Robert and Lucy Dorrien-Smith and preparing meals for family and friends visiting in the holidays.

Dates: From January 2024

Perks: Your own flat, plus gym and spa membership.

Cons: It’s quite remote in winter and you must like dogs – the owners have two small terriers

Skills/Qualifications: Proven cooking experience

Pay: £35k

tresco.co.uk

Yorkshire winemaker

Voluntary work is available all year round at Dunesforde - Shutterstock

Dunesforde is a nature reserve and one of Britain’s most northerly vineyards, where the Townsend family have been producing English wines in the Italian style since 2019. Each year the family welcomes more than 160 volunteers to prune and tend the vines and pick grapes during the harvest. “It’s quiet, tranquil work and not terribly hard,” says Mandy Townsend. “You can chat while you’re doing it and then have lunch with a glass of wine.”

Dates: Throughout the year – check the calendar on the website

Perks: “It’s a great opportunity to learn about winemaking and meet new people,” says Townsend.

Downsides: You need to be in reasonably good shape as it’s physical labour

Skills/Qualifications: None – you’ll be trained onsite as well as run through the health and safety policy

Pay: None. You’re volunteering – although you do get a free lunch

dunesforde.com

Posh holiday rep

'It’s the ultimate side hustle': fancy entertaining the children of wealthy families for a summer? - Roo Rydon

Fancy spending the summer on a superyacht? Or tanning on a Greek island? Sharky & George, the children’s entertainment company, is looking to send a number of entertainers to the Mediterranean next summer, to entertain children in beach clubs and aboard their parents’ boats. No cheesiness is allowed: daily tasks will include filling water balloons, organising treasure hunts and performing magic tricks. “It’s the ultimate side hustle,” explains Vicky Higgs of Sharky & George. “The weather is warm, the work is rewarding and you get to visit amazing places.”

Skills/Qualifications: None in particular; it’s about your personality and vibe. Past candidates include actors, musicians, university students, teaching assistants and personal assistants. “We’ve even had the odd tree surgeon,” says Higgs.

Perks: Great tips, opportunities to visit new places and flexible working hours

Downsides: Not so much fun on a hangover, according to one former employee

Pay: From £800 per week, plus tips

sharkyandgeorge.com

Plovers in Peril co-ordinators

The project co-ordinators will support the birds during nesting season - Alamy

The RSPB is looking for two organised and sociable people to support its Plovers in Peril campaign on Snettisham to Heacham, a stunning stretch of beach on the edge of the Wash in Norfolk. A rise of visitors and climate change is making it harder for birds there, such as ringed plovers and oystercatchers, to find safe places to nest and raise their young. The project co-ordinators will attempt to reverse this decline by protecting them during the vulnerable nesting season, installing seasonal fencing and signage, providing information and advice to beach users and working with local communities to raise awareness and inspire positive action. Project co-ordinators will run the WhatsApp group, email and newsletters, input research data, chair volunteer focus groups and create social media content.

Dates: March to August 2024 (nesting season) one or two days a week, although this can be extended and the dates are fully flexible

Skills/Qualifications: Good communication (written and verbal); people skills; time management and basic IT skills and admin

Perks: You can do the work at home for most of the time and when you’re on site, you’ll be working in a beautiful location. A great opportunity to deepen your understanding of beach-nesting birds and other coastal wildlife and a chance to make friends and become part of a supportive team while gaining experience in a wildlife charity.

Downsides: It’s a remote location and the RSPB does not offer accommodation, so ideally you’ll be local to Snettisham and Heacham or have your own car to travel there when required.

Pay: It’s a volunteer role although the RSPB provides equipment, training and uniform plus any expenses

RSPB.org.uk

Camp leader

You don’t even have to sleep in a tent to be a camp leader at Country House Camp, an all-girls summer camp in Hampshire. The organisers are looking for people with energy and an interest in art and craft, music, singing, dance and drama to stay in a gorgeous country house and entertain young campers aged eight to 14. You’ll also muck in with cooking, photography and marketing and must be prepared to create lesson plans. “It’s not for the faint-hearted but we promise it is a blast!” says Sacha Bancroft Cooke, who runs the camp.

Dates: July 20-27 2024

Perks: Good pay; excellent accommodation and the chance to meet people from all over the world.

Downsides: It’s over in a flash.

Skills/Qualifications: According to Bancroft Cooke, anyone can apply, including recent school leavers or those wishing to do some work experience pre- A-levels. You’ll need a can-do attitude and the grit to work long hours on some days. TEFL/ TESOL teachers are particularly sought after.

Pay: Around £2,000 for a full time camp leader

countryhousecamp.co.uk