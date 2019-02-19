Should I Take a Job With My Company’s Spinoff?

Q. My employer is spinning off one of its divisions into a separate company. I've been offered a choice to stay with the parent company or accept a role in the spinoff. I'm torn between the two and would appreciate some Foolish perspective. Any advice?

First of all, congratulations on being given a choice in the matter. In many cases in spinoffs, the option that affected employees are given is: "Here's your job offer. Take it, or consider yourself voluntarily separated from service."

Unfortunately, I'm not sure anyone can give you the perfect answer to your question. A lot depends on both the companies involved and your own personal interests and skills. Given that you do have the opportunity to choose between them, however, consider these five key questions that might help you decide which path is right for you.

Book with divestiture written on the cover More

Spinoffs come with opportunities and pitfalls. Image source: Getty Images.

1. Why is the division spinning off?

There are several reasons why a company will spin off a division. If you can figure out why it's happening at your company, it may help point you in the right direction. If the division itself is performing poorly, a spinoff may be the company's way to eliminate jobs without looking like the bad guy in front of the financial media. In that case, not too long after the spinoff is complete, the spun-off business may very well eliminate jobs, putting you in the position of needing to find another one.

In other cases, the parent company itself is flailing, and it's looking to load up its spinoff with debt to get that debt off its own balance sheet and buy itself more breathing room. If that's what's happening in your case, the good news is that the parent company thinks your spinoff is strong enough to handle the debt. The bad news, however, is that too much leverage can sink a company when times turn tough, even if it would otherwise have been able to survive.

The best case for the spinoff, however, is that the company believes that being part of the parent organization is holding back the growth of the division being spun off. For instance, many believe that Amazon.com should spin off its Web Services division to truly maximize the value of that business line. After all, many other retailers avoid using Amazon Web Services specifically because it is associated with Amazon -- and strongly encourage their suppliers to do the same.

In that line of thinking, Amazon Web Services could potentially grow faster as a separate business than it could as part of Amazon.com, since it could draw from a much larger customer base.

2. Which job looks like a better fit for your skills and interests?

Ultimately, for any job to work out for you, it needs to be one that you can perform well in and that keeps you engaged enough to deliver results even when you're working on the not-so-fun parts of it. Take the opportunity of your decision window to talk with your potential managers and co-workers in both companies and see what their visions are for what you'll be doing. You may find that one role simply speaks much more clearly to you than the other does, making your decision that much easier.

3. What are you getting -- and what are you giving up -- if you move?

If the spinoff ends up succeeding, taking the plunge and moving to it may very well give you the opportunity to move up through the ranks quicker. After all, the new business will likely launch with less overhead and fewer resources than it could count on in the parent company's structure. As it evolves, it may discover that it got value from some of those other resources and add them for itself. As someone already on the inside, you may be well positioned to help lead those efforts and thus move up.