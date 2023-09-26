Job court in Wayne County offers low-level offenders employment instead of jail

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday that 18 people charged with low-level, nonassaultive crimes have entered a newly launched job court program, giving them the opportunity to have their charges dismissed.

While 18 is a great start, Worthy said, her office has capacity for 200 defendants to enter the program. That means getting the word out to defense attorneys, she said.

The Wayne County Job Court Prosecutor Diversion Program, which launched at the end of June with help from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, has employed five case managers to match those eligible for the program with participating employers to "set them up with good, real paying, smart jobs," Worthy said.

"Job Court will set Michigan residents up for success instead of incarceration," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in June.

Participating defendants are assigned a job court judge and must hold a job and participate in the program for a year for charges to be dismissed, Worthy said. Throughout the program, participants are also connected with wraparound services in addiction and recovery, mental and behavioral health, literacy, transportation, driver's license restoration, food, clothing, and more, according to Worthy.

Worthy said she and her staff "believe deeply" that the job court program will put participants "on a path to real and sustainable life changes."

"There's a village of people that are committed to making this work," Worthy said.

The program allows for those charged only with low-level, nonassaultive crimes. Those eligible for the program are first screened and admitted on a case-by-case basis, according to Nessel's office. Factors that go into eligibility include suitability for employment, past criminal history and potential impact on public safety, Nessel's office said.

Those charged with crimes of sexual or domestic violence, assault, theft or dishonesty, including retail fraud, embezzlement and larceny are excluded from the program.

More: Plans moving forward for $3B collab of Henry Ford Health, Pistons, MSU

More: Ford to immediately pause work on massive, controversial Marshall project

Of the 18 participants in Wayne County so far, 15 are men and three are women, Worthy said, with an average age of 30. And so far, Worthy said eight employers have signed up to participate, including Stellantis, Goodwill Industries, Carpenters and Millwrights, Eaton Steel, FOCUS: Hope and Detroit at Work.

The state budget has allocated $4.8 million dollars to job court programs throughout Michigan in the 2023 fiscal year, according to Nessel's June announcement. Of that funding, $2.36 million was allocated to Wayne County.

The prosecutor's offices in Genesee and Marquette Counties launched job court programs earlier this year.

Employers interested in becoming a job court partner can go to the job court website at www.michigan.gov/ag/initiatives/job-court.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at 313-264-0442, asahouri@freepress.com or on Twitter @andreamsahouri.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Wayne County court program gives low-level offenders jobs instead of jail