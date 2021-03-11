From job cuts to online commerce, virus reshaped US economy

  • A "Space Available" real estate sign is posted on the facade of a closed supermarket, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening. Hiring picked up in February 2021. Business restrictions have eased as the pace of viral infections has ebbed. Yet the economy remains far from normal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • A woman, wearing a protective mask due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, walks past the signs of an employment agency, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening. Hiring picked up in February 2021. Business restrictions have eased as the pace of viral infections has ebbed. Yet the economy remains far from normal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a lone traveler wears a face covering while hurrying through a near-empty check-in counter area in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, in Denver. After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening. Hiring picked up in February 2021. Business restrictions have eased as the pace of viral infections has ebbed. Yet the economy remains far from normal. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • In this photo made on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, people walks through a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. The pandemic emptied malls and restaurants and accelerated a trend toward online ordering and delivery. It’s not yet clear if shoppers and diners will ever return to their old habits. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
  • A Tesla electric vehicle, left, sits in a charging station at a dealership, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Dedham, Mass. After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening. Hiring picked up in February 2021. Business restrictions have eased as the pace of viral infections has ebbed. Yet the economy remains far from normal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening. Hiring picked up in February 2021. Business restrictions have eased as the pace of viral infections has ebbed. Yet the economy remains far from normal. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • A business that has closed permanently displays a sign near the entrance, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The “For Rent” signs on storefronts and offices around the world provide a stark illustration of COVID's toll on small businesses. With government restrictions and fear keeping consumers out of restaurants, stores and other establishments, businesses that operate on narrow revenue streams have struggled the past year. Or, they’ve disappeared, leaving millions of workers unemployed. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • In this July 9, 2020 file photo, tables and chairs outside the Porch restaurant in the Oakland are ready as Pittsburgh area restaurants prepare to re-open. After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening. Hiring picked up in February 2021. Business restrictions have eased as the pace of viral infections has ebbed. Yet the economy remains far from normal. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak-One Year-Economy in Charts

A "Space Available" real estate sign is posted on the facade of a closed supermarket, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing evidence suggests that the economy is strengthening. Hiring picked up in February 2021. Business restrictions have eased as the pace of viral infections has ebbed. Yet the economy remains far from normal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·9 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — At first, it was expected to be brief. At least that was the hope.

Instead, a once-in-a-century pandemic has ground on for a year, throwing millions out of work and upending wide swathes of the American economy. Delivery services thrived while restaurants suffered. Home offices replaced downtown offices. Travel and entertainment spending dried up.

The job losses were swift and harsh. But they hardly fell equally across the economy. Black and Hispanic workers fared worse than others. And many women, mostly mothers, felt compelled to quit the workforce to care for children being schooled online from home. Despite the job cuts, Americans as a whole socked away a record level of savings, buoyed by government aid to the unemployed and income that higher-paid workers, hunkered down at home, managed to squirrel away.

After a year of ghostly airports, empty sports stadiums and constant Zoom meetings, growing signs suggest that the economy is strengthening. Hiring picked up in February. Business restrictions have eased as the pace of viral infections has ebbed. Yet the economy remains far from normal.

Here's where things stand at the one-year mark:

___

JOB MARKET RESHAPED

After a flood of layoffs last spring when the economy shut down, more than half the job losses have been regained. Yet hiring since the summer has slowed. The economy still has 9.5 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic — more than were lost in the entire 2008-2009 Great Recession.

Nearly every industry has been hurt but some far more than others. Restaurants, airlines and hotels have been devastated. The music industry, too, has taken a beating, with concert halls closed from New York to Nashville. The film industry has shed a huge proportion of jobs. Salons and dry cleaners have had to lay off many.

As more Americans have ordered dinners, groceries and household goods online, delivery drivers have emerged as the biggest source of job growth in the pandemic. Online retail has also created more work, mostly by boosting warehouse jobs.

___

FOR SMALL BUSINESSES, A FIGHT TO SURVIVE

The “For Rent” signs on storefronts and offices around the world provided a sad illustration of COVID's ruinous effect on small businesses. With government restrictions and fear of infection keeping consumers out of stores and restaurants, businesses that operate on narrow revenue streams struggled over the past year. Or they vanished altogether, putting millions out of work.

It’s not known how many U.S. businesses have permanently closed, but estimates from economists and the online review site Yelp suggest hundreds of thousands. Many more may still fail. Womply, a provider of financial and other services to businesses, estimates that one-third to one-half of all bars remain closed in many states, along with at least a quarter of restaurants and a third of health and beauty businesses.

___

TRAVEL INDUSTRIES HAMMERED

Most travel-related industries suffered a horrendous 2020. Planes and airports were left all but empty. On April 14, the Transportation Security Administration screened just 87,000 passengers at U.S. airports — down a stunning 96% from the same day in 2019. Even early this month, screened passengers were still down 43% from a year earlier.

It's not clear when — or whether — travel will fully recover. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in December that business travel, a major source of airline revenue, was still down 90%. Far fewer people need hotel rooms, too. In late February, U.S. hotel occupancy was just 48%, down one-quarter from a year earlier, according to the market data company STR.

___

MARKETS DEFY PANDEMIC WOES

Wall Street soared through much of the pandemic after righting itself from its initial terrifying plunge. Now, nearly a year after its rocket ride began in late March 2020, many fear that stock market gains might have gone too far, too fast.

Give much of the credit — or blame — for the market’s rally to the Federal Reserve, which slashed interest rates to record lows to help support the economy and financial markets. Ultra-low bond yields lifted hopes for corporate profits and fueled interest in stocks, especially the shares of the largest tech companies.

Some have dubbed the stampede into stocks the “There Is No Alternative,” or TINA, trade, whereby investors felt that with bond yields so low, they had no choice but to load up on stocks. Surging enthusiasm for stocks among a new generation of investors, some of whom were stuck at home with time to fill and free trading apps on their phones, played a role, too.

Critics warned that stocks have become too expensive, particularly when measured against the quarterly profits that companies have managed to produce. Those fears have been magnified by a recent surge in longer-term interest rates, which could erase support for stock prices.

___

ENTERTAINMENT SHRIVELS

Movie theaters, concert halls, and sports stadiums stood largely empty last spring and summer in an initial attempt to help quell the pandemic. The absence of paying attendees cost the jobs of ticket-takers, concession-stand workers and lighting and sound technicians.

Performers were hurt in other ways, too: For musicians who made money performing at weddings or other private events, those side gigs also dried up.

Even as movie theaters have slowly reopened, often at limited capacity, their revenue remains deeply depressed, with many Americans still reluctant to spend two hours indoors with strangers.

___

ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY, RETAIL SAVE CONSUMERS

The pandemic emptied malls and restaurants and accelerated a trend toward online ordering and delivery. It’s far from clear that shoppers and diners will ever fully return to their old habits.

U.S. e-commerce sales have grown 22.5% faster than overall retail sales since the pandemic, according to Retail Metrics Inc. That's up from 6% in the decade before the coronavirus.

Online services like curbside pickup, already embraced by discounters like Target and Walmart, were adopted by more stores, including Macy’s and Kohl’s. At the same time, U.S. demand for restaurant meal delivery jumped 137% last year, according to NPD Group. JustEatTakeaway.com, a leading platform in Europe, said its delivery orders more than doubled last year.

Experts say traffic to stores and restaurants won't likely fully return — a trend that could have dire consequences for workers in those industries. Despite surging sales, for example, Best Buy last month laid off 5,000 full-time store workers as it focuses more on its online sales.

___

GOVERMENT OPENS MONEY SPIGOT

With jobs decimated and many households' incomes plunging, the federal government has stepped in with a flood of financial relief. That assistance has included over $1 trillion in direct checks and stepped-up unemployment aid, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

In a series of legislative packages that have doled out just over $4 trillion, the government has also provided forgivable loans to small business, rental assistance and support for health care providers. An additional $1.9 trillion is on the way with President Joe Biden's economic rescue bill having just won congressional approval.

About $550 billion was spent in support of those out of work in 2020, more than triple the total spent in 2010, when the unemployment rate topped 9% for the entire year. (By contrast, unemployment has stayed below 7% for the past five months.)

Some economists fear that as the virus recedes and consumers ramp up spending, the gusher of cash will accelerate inflation, potentially forcing the Fed to raise interest rates and limit the economic recovery. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell has suggested that any significant rise in prices would likely prove temporary.

___

SAVINGS SOAR

Much of the financial aid from the government has ended up not as consumer spending but as savings in Americans' bank accounts, setting up a potential spending boom that could, in turn, speed economic growth.

The distribution of $600 stimulus checks in January, along with $300 in supplemental unemployment benefit aid, helped balloon Americans' stockpile of cash saved to $3.9 trillion in January. That's triple the pre-pandemic level.

Poorer households have been spending more of their aid. When $1,200 checks were distributed last spring, along with $600 in weekly federal jobless aid, Americans in the poorest one-quarter of households initially saved a portion of it. But by October, these households had spent most of it, according to research by the JPMorgan Chase Institute, suggesting that they needed the money for rent, food and other necessities.

Higher-earning families, by contrast, cut back spending on travel, entertainment, gym memberships and other services, leaving their level of savings consistently higher last year.

___

WORKING FROM HOME

For years, experts predicted that faster broadband internet connections, video conferencing software and cloud computing would free many employees from the confines of an office and enable them to work from anywhere. It took a pandemic for that vision to become reality.

Before the pandemic, just 7% of Americans were doing their jobs from home, according a Labor Department survey. By last month, about 23% of employees were working remotely because of the pandemic, the government found. (That figure excluded people who had been telecommuting before.)

Remote work seems sure to become more common after the pandemic. Many companies, mostly tech firms like Salesforce and Spotify, have said they will continue to allow remote work. Others, such as Goldman Sachs, expect a full return to the office.

A report by PwC found that while most employers have found remote work to be productive, nearly nine in 10 expect at least half their workers to be back in the office by October. That's a faster return than employees expect.

___

PANDEMIC WORSENS INEQUALITY

Job losses during the pandemic recession have fallen heavily on Black and Hispanic workers as well as on low-income Americans. The proportion of white Americans, ages 25 through 54, with jobs declined to 77% in January from 81% in February 2020, before the pandemic erupted. (Economists often focus on the 25-to-54 group because it isn't much affected by young people returning to school or older workers retiring.)

For Black Americans, the drop was slightly larger, to 71% from 76%. And for Hispanics, the decline was even worse, to 71%, from 78%.

The differences reflect inequalities that pre-date the pandemic: Black and Hispanic workers are more likely to work at restaurants, hotels, bars, casinos and other industries that were hardest hit by the recession.

Job losses have also been far worse for the poorest one-quarter of workers, whose unemployment rate has topped 20%. For the wealthiest one-fifth, the jobless rate has barely risen and is at just 5%.

___

AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Joyce M. Rosenberg and Anne D’Innocenzio in New York, Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit and David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this report.

___

More AP coverage of the pandemic’s first year: Pandemic: One Year

Recommended Stories

  • Job openings rise in January as labor market strengthens

    U.S. job openings rose to 6.92 million in January, up from a revised 6.75 million in the prior month, the Labor Department said Thursday and this was well above the level seen during the depths of the pandemic.

  • Japan marks 10th anniversary of quake, tsunami that killed thousands and triggered nuclear disaster

    Japan observed a moment of silence Thursday to mark 10 years since an earthquake triggered a tsunami — and one of the world's worst nuclear disasters.

  • 22% of Americans Who Lost Their Jobs During the Pandemic Remain Unemployed, Survey Reveals

    The pandemic has taken an enormous toll on workers. From layoffs to reduced work hours, many Americans are still reeling from the consequences. A new GOBankingRates survey finds that 22% of...

  • Officers accused of ‘aggressively’ handcuffing autistic child ‘for poking classmate with pencil’

    Children ‘don’t need handcuffs or criminal charges — they need compassion’, says family lawyer

  • These US cities defunded police: 'We're transferring money to the community'

    More than 20 major cities have reduced police budgets in some form, and activists are fighting to ensure that is only the start In 2020 budget votes, advocacy groups won over $840m in direct cuts from US police departments. Illustration: Adeshola Makinde/The Guardian After “defund the police” became the rallying cry of protests last summer, Democratic leaders spent months criticizing the slogan and worrying about its impact on elections. While party infighting was dominating headlines, local activists were campaigning to make the catchphrase a reality in cities across the US. Since the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor prompted unprecedented uprisings, some racial justice groups have successfully pressured municipal lawmakers to cut police funds and reinvest the money in services. And with reformed 2021 budgets coming into effect, cities are slowly beginning to redistribute law enforcement money to housing, mental health programs, food access and other programs. “We are showing the country how reinvestments from the police budget can actually make many people’s lives so much better and safer,” said Gregorio Casar, a councilmember in Austin, Texas, who helped pass a major cut to the city’s law enforcement budget and is now reallocating those dollars to housing programs. “This will build momentum for changes to police budgets across the country.” More than 20 major cities have reduced their police budgets in some form, an unprecedented trend, though the scale and circumstances vary dramatically. The activists who have long campaigned to take money from US police are now fighting to ensure that the initial cuts are only the start – and that a growing backlash from law enforcement, elected officials and some community groups does not derail their progress. A ‘paradigm shift’: $870m cut from police For years, local advocacy groups have packed city hall meetings, demanding “jobs not jails”, “care not cops” and “books not bars” – urging officials to stop expanding budgets for police and jails. They have argued that cities should instead prioritize the programs that have been defunded over the years that would address root causes of crime and poverty, like education, healthcare and homeless services. Local lawmakers largely ignored activists’ pleas, and police spending has tripled over the last 40 years, helping to make the US a world leader in incarceration and police killings. Even as cities have faced financial shortfalls, local governments consistently spent an increasing share of their general funds on police (despite repeated research showing that increasing police funding does not correlate to reduced crime). The dynamics suddenly changed last summer during massive Black Lives Matter demonstrations after video emerged of a Minneapolis officer pressing his knee on George Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. Protesters gather in front of the State Capitol on 7 June 2020, in Austin, Texas, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Photograph: Ricardo B Brazziell/AP “Everyone on the street provided a new window into understanding and defining the problem of police brutality,” said Nikki Jones, a professor of African American studies at the University of California, Berkeley, who described a “paradigm shift” in conservations about police and systemic racism. Previously, she explained, political debates focused on “bad apples” and “implicit bias” – the ideas that brutality cases were isolated incidents and that law enforcement could be reformed with better training. But the uprisings brought mainstream attention to abolitionist arguments that the problems are institutional, and that the only way to reduce harm is to take power and funding away from police. With public pressure on them, mayors and city councils responded. In 2020 budget votes, advocacy groups won over $840m in direct cuts from US police departments and at least $160m investments in community services, according to an analysis by Interrupting Criminalization, an initiative at the Barnard Center for Research on Women. In 25 cities, such as Denver and Oakland, officials moved to remove police from schools, saving an additional $34m. “Folks might look at $840m as a drop in the bucket of the $100bn we spend on police each year, but it definitely reverses the trend of constantly increasing police budgets over the past many decades,” said Andrea J Ritchie, one of the Barnard researchers, “and it did so in a way that also secured the transfer of funds from policing to community-based safety strategies.” In some cases, the cuts came from leaving vacant positions unfilled or moving the accounting of certain police functions to other agencies – changes that would probably have minimal immediate impact. Other city leaders said their cuts were due to the Covid-19 economic crisis and not the protests, and in 26 major cities, lawmakers continued to increase police budgets. A demonstrator raises their fist at a protest over the death of George Floyd near the White House. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP But for cities that did intentionally pass cuts, some of the changes were significant. Portland, Oregon, cut $15m from its budget and disbanded a gun violence reduction unit and transit team that had both long been accused of over-policing Black communities. San Francisco officials pledged to divest $120m from police over two years with plans to invest in health programs and workforce training. Minneapolis is using police cuts to launch a mental health team to respond to certain 911 calls. New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Baltimore and a dozen other cities have all also reduced police spending. And some of these cities are now demonstrating the impacts of their new budgets. How Austin is spending police funds Austin, Texas, has made some of the most dramatic changes in the country, directly cutting roughly $20m from the police department, and moving $80m from the agency by shifting certain services out of law enforcement. The city has gone from spending 40% of its $1.1bn general fund on police to now allocating about 26% to law enforcement. “Public health and public safety are at the heart of this,” said Chris Harris, the criminal justice director at Texas Appleseed, a local not-for-profit. “When we take policing away, we are actually filling that void with alternatives that we know are going to help.” Austin police budget cuts Sankey diagram The Austin police funds were reallocated to emergency medical services for Covid-19, community medics, mental health first responders, services for homeless people, substance abuse programs, food access, workforce development, abortion services, victim support, parks and more. The city council is using money saved from the police budget to buy two hotels to provide supportive housing for homeless residents. “For decades, Austin has spent so many dollars policing homelessness, jailing the homeless, and paying for emergency rooms and 911 calls instead of reinvesting those same dollars to finally start reducing homelessness,” said Casar, the local councilmember. “By adjusting the police budget even just a little bit, we are going to be able to house and help hundreds of people with these two hotels … and I hope we’ll be able to buy more.” Austin has started redirecting certain 911 calls to mental health professionals – a move meant to provide help to those crises instead of a potentially deadly response by police, Casar said: “We know that we can solve the mental health crisis with treatment and care, not with handcuffs and jail.” The redirected funds are also meant to benefit the crime victims who have been traditionally neglected and mistreated by law enforcement, advocates said. Marina Garrett, a 25-year-old Austin resident and supporter of the defund efforts, has spoken out about how police mishandled her rape case. After she reported that she was sexually assaulted in 2015 at age 19, she submitted to a forensic exam, but detectives didn’t move forward while awaiting results for her rape kit, which was affected by a huge backlog. We can’t just keep throwing money at police and expect them to change their ways and culture Marina Garrett During that time, the police forensic lab shut down amid claims of misconduct and incompetence, and Garrett’s case dragged on: “It was completely devastating. You wake up every day, and it’s all you can think about. My whole life was on pause for two years.” It took two years for the results to come back, and ultimately police and prosecutors did not move forward with a case: “I started to realize that police were no help … and that police were making survivors wish they had not come forward,” said Garrett, who is part of a class-action lawsuit against Austin police. With reinvested police funds, Austin is now moving forward with a new independent forensic science department. Garrett and other survivors have long pushed for the change. She said it was a small step to reduce some of police’s jurisdiction over sexual assault survivors, but that law enforcement remained largely ill-equipped to support victims. “We can’t just keep throwing money at police and expect them to change their ways and culture, which is sexist and racist,” she said. “There are groups that are trained to provide support to survivors and help them find healing and justice, separate and apart from police.” Alicia Dean, a city spokesperson, declined to comment on Garrett’s case, but said the police department supported the change in forensics, adding in a statement, “the city is committed to improving best practices and outcomes of sexual assault reporting, processing, investigations and prosecutions. We want all victims to feel safe, heard and have confidence in every step of the process.” Fighting the backlash and ‘fear mongering’ One of the greatest obstacles to defunding law enforcement agencies are powerful police unions, which have long opposed reforms and negotiated strong protections in their contracts that typically make it impossible for cities to terminate or lay off officers. Unions have launched aggressive PR campaigns to counter the movement. In Austin, the Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) created highway billboards saying “Warning! Austin Police Defunded, Enter at Your Own Risk” and “Limited Support Next 20 Miles” – and put up the signs in September, before the new budget had gone into effect. The Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has also repeatedly threatened to try to force Austin to restore its police budget through legislation, and other state Republicans have spread misinformation about crime rates in the city. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference before signing a ‘Texas backs the blue pledge’ at the Austin Police Association, 10 September 2020. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP “There are attempts to play up perceived dangers and to associate it with changes in the budget, without evidence,” said Harris. “A lot of the fearmongering that comes out of law enforcement is designed to play up racial tensions and racist myths.” Cities across the US that have made modest progress on defunding are facing similar resistance. In Seattle, councilmembers initially pledged to meet activists’ demands and cut the police budget by 50%, but ultimately backtracked amid intense police opposition, passing a reduction of about 18% (by leaving vacancies unfilled and moving certain functions, like parking enforcement, out of the police budget). Councilmember Kshama Sawant, a socialist who supported the 50% defunding, said it was particularly disappointing for the city to maintain high rates of police spending in a budget that made cuts to affordable housing, parks, libraries and transportation. Communities of color hurt by those cuts are the same people most targeted by police violence, she added. A lot of the fearmongering that comes out of law enforcement is designed to play up racial tensions and racist myths Chris Harris “Tens of thousands of people in our city are reeling from the Covid crisis and the recession,” she told the Guardian, “but we have no hiring freeze for police.” Sadé A Smith, a Seattle civil rights attorney, said it was hard to see the budget changes get watered down: “While they are playing these bureaucratic games, people are suffering. That’s what’s so frustrating. It took so many days of marching and an unprecedented uprising to even get this little bit.” While there has been aggressive resistance to defunding from law enforcement associations and elected allies, there are also community organizations and local residents who have expressed doubts or concerns. The Rev Harriet Walden, a Seattle advocate who has long fought for police accountability, said she was worried about rising crime rates and feared defunding efforts could leave some Black communities and victims of violence vulnerable: “Crime is escalating … and people aren’t going to get arrested or charged.” Walden said she supported reforms that made it easier to fire officers who violate policies or brutalize people, but that she didn’t want fewer police overall. A defund the police march from King county youth jail to city hall in Seattle, Washington, on 5 August 2020. Photograph: Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, the teenager killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer, also said she would rather see more police officers with better standards, instead of defunded departments. Merchants and business groups, too, have organized against defunding in some cities. Ritchie, the Barnard researcher, noted that the activists leading the local defunding efforts were survivors of violence themselves and that they have made significant progress doing outreach and education, explaining to residents that “cities have for years been defunding housing, healthcare, job programs, libraries, arts and culture and violence prevention programs”. People are often supportive once they understand that defunding police is about re-funding those services and making proactive investments in public safety and health. Activists across different cities were also learning from each other and recently launched a national website to pool together resources and put them in a better position to push for changes in the upcoming budget cycle, she said. “Organizers are better prepared and armed with shared strategies and much bolder and more detailed visions.” “Folks are getting ready and coming back for much, much more.”

  • Power Ranking After: Las Vegas 1

    Enthusiasm remains high for Chase Elliott, but after a self-inflicted wound to his car at Vegas, he slipped three spots. (Getty Images)

  • S&P 500 trades in record territory, Dow rises over 200 points after weekly jobless claims hits 4-month low

    U.S. stocks trade higher Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average heading for its fifth straight gain, a day after the blue-chip gauge closed at an all-time high.

  • House votes to expand gun background checks

    The House voted 227-203 Thursday to pass a bill that would require background checks for all gun purchasers. Within hours, the chamber will pass a second background check bill to close the "Charleston loophole," which allowed Dylann Roof to buy a firearm used to kill nine people at a Black church in 2015.Why it matters: Overhauling the nation's gun control laws is a priority for Democrats and the Biden administration, but the bill is unlikely to pass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, where Republicans oppose attempts to curtail gun rights.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The first bill (H.R. 8) became the first gun control legislation considered by Congress in nearly 25 years after it was first passed by the House in 2019, following a wave of youth-led activism in the wake of the Parkland shooting. It was never taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate.The bill would prohibit anyone who is not a licensed firearms importer, manufacturer or dealer from transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person without a background check.It exempts gifts from relatives and transfers for hunting, target shooting and self-defense.Eight Republicans joined 219 Democrats in voting for the bill.The second bill (H.R. 1446), introduced by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, increases the review period of the initial background check from three to 10 days.White supremacist Dylann Roof was able to purchase a gun, despite a criminal conviction, because of a clerical error that caused the FBI's background check to take longer than three days."A large majority of Americans, including gun owners, support universal background checks. This legislation is needed to keep weapons out of the hands of those who should not have them and save lives," Clyburn said in a statement.The big picture: The U.S. gun violence epidemic has grown since the pandemic began, NBC News reports.Gun violence and gun crime rose dramatically in 2020, with over 19,000 people killed in shootings and firearm-related incidents, per the Gun Violence Archive.May 2020 saw the highest number (59) of mass shootings of any month since the Gun Violence Archive began tracking mass shooting data in 2013, the nonprofit said last year. The bottom line: "We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change,” Biden said in February while marking the anniversary of the Parkland school shooting. "The time to act is now."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Gaza fishermen killed by Israeli drone caught in nets, Hamas says

    Three Palestinian fishermen who died in an offshore blast on Sunday had encountered an explosive-laden Israeli drone that had fallen into the sea and blew up in their nets, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday. An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment. At the time of the blast, the Israeli military had denied it had any involvement in the incident.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • Tons of Nintendo Switch games are still on sale for Mario Day 2021

    Nintendo Switch games are up to 35% off in celebration of Mario Day right now at Best Buy—find out more.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyPrince William says 'we are very much not a racist family' after Harry and Meghan interviewSenate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'

  • Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares 1st video of couple's baby daughter

    “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life Baby girl, we love you!” Brittany Matthews wrote.

  • Denise Richards marks look-alike daughter’s 17th birthday with sweet photos

    Sami, the oldest child of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, turned 17 this week, and her mom kicked off the celebration on social media.

  • Sharon Osbourne broke down defending Piers Morgan in a debate with 'The Talk' cohost Sheryl Underwood

    Osbourne said she'd never heard Piers Morgan say anything racist and told Sheryl Underwood not to cry because "if anyone should cry, it should be me."

  • Chicago suburb to become first city to give Black residents reparations as vote on housing assistance draws close

    Evanston, Illinois, approved the measure in 2019 to financially compensate its Black residents to address wealth and opportunity gaps from historical racism and discrimination.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • A 21-year-old American scored a 3rd round KO with a booming right hand that left his opponent flat on his back

    Watch Brandun Lee add another highlight to his reel with a shot so thunderous Samuel Teah was left in a bad way for an age on the canvas.