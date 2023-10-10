Need a job and don’t have a college degree? Check out these Kansas state job openings

Looking for a job can be a full-time job in and of itself, and sometimes it can be harder if you don’t have a bachelor’s degree.

Although a lot of jobs require a college degree, there are jobs that don’t.

Multiple jobs offered by the Sunflower State don’t require a four-year degree. Overall, 774 jobs are listed on the Kansas state job page right now. Twenty nine of the open state jobs are located in Sedgwick County. You can filter out what jobs you’re looking for on the state’s page by county, agency, date posted and part-time/full-time status.

Here’s a look at seven open jobs in Sedgwick County that don’t require a degree. Some of these jobs substitute experience for education, while others don’t list a college degree as a qualification at all.

State jobs that don’t require a college degree

These job listings are open until filled, except where noted.

Administrative Specialist

Agency: Department of Corrections

Annual salary: $32,760 to $37,980.80

Qualifications: Must have a high school diploma or equivalent and two years experience in related field.

Job description: This person will do reception work for the Wichita Parole office and provide administrative support to the office staff. Job posting closes Oct. 19.

Career Navigator

Agency: Department of Children and Family

Pay: $18.26/hr (subject to applicants’ experience and other factors)

Qualifications: Two years experience in related field that includes interviewing, gathering information, investigating and providing technical assistance. The job listing says that a bachelor’s degree will be accepted in lieu of experience.

Job description: This position provides career help to food assistance recipients — including helping create resumes, providing job searching tips, providing job interview help, preparation and more.

Licensing Surveyor

Although a college education is preferred for this position, experience can be substituted for education, according to the listing.

Agency: Department for Children and Families

Annual salary: $41,870.40

Qualifications: One year experience applying, preparing and keeping track of programs in a related field.

Job description: This person will inspect residential foster care facilities to make sure they comply with standards and will investigate complaints against facilities.

Program Consultant

Although a college education is preferred for this position, experience can be substituted for education, according to the listing.

Agency: Kansas Department for Children and Families

Pay: $17.39/hr (subject to applicants’ experience and other factors)

Qualifications: Six months experience in providing services in a related field.

Job description: This person will review program cases and make sure all actions comply with requirements. They will also provide audits and reports to places in non-compliance and provide corrections when necessary.

Business Service Representative

Agency: Department of Commerce

Pay: $16.16/hr

Qualifications: Must have a high school diploma or equivalent and one year experience working in a social service or customer service.

Job description: This person will interview applicants who apply for program services and determine if they’re eligible.

LIEAP Human Services Specialist

Agency: Department of Children and Families

Pay: $18.26/hr

Qualifications: Two years experience providing assistance in a relevant field

Job description: The responsibilities of this position include processing, screening and determining the eligibility of applicants for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

Payment & Eligibility Specialist

Although a college education is preferred for this position, experience can be substituted for education, according to the listing.

Agency: Department for Children and Families

Pay: $18.26/hr (subject to applicants’ experience and other factors)

Qualifications: Two years prior experience in related field that includes interviewing, compiling information and providing technological assistance.

Job description: This position’s responsibilities include conducting and completing case reviews, reviewing clients’ agreements for spending limitations and conditions and ensuring the agency’s decisions follow federal regulations.