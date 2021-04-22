Did Putin get what he wanted in latest round of sabre-rattling?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nataliya Vasilyeva
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Putin considers his next move
Putin considers his next move

As 100,000 troops trudge back to their barracks in Russia's heartlands one may be forgiven for thinking Vladimir Putin is in retreat.

But all is never as it seems in the forgotten war of attrition on the fringes of Europe.

Much reading of the tea leaves has taken place since Mr Putin, master of deception, moved columns of his armed forces close to the Ukraine border.

As they begin to slowly return, the Kremlin may feel it has got what it wanted out of the latest round of sabre-rattling.

Mr Putin has achieved three principal goals.

First, a phone call from US president Joe Biden, in which Mr Biden urged a de-escalation - an acknowledgement at least of Mr Putin's parade of firepower.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands near the front line with Russia backed separatists in the small town of Pisky, near Donetsk
A Ukrainian serviceman stands near the front line with Russia backed separatists in the small town of Pisky, near Donetsk

After heavy criticism from Mr Biden's in the first weeks of his presidency, sending forces to the border was a warning: don't underestimate us.

“Russia was looking for ways to put pressure on the West, and it found it by threatening to stir up the hostilities in Ukraine - and it worked,” military analyst Alexander Golts said.

The day before Mr Putin pulled his troops out he warned the West of unspecified “red lines” and said it would come to regret crossing them as it “never regretted anything else before”.

The Biden phone call and the headlines that went with it point to the second goal of Mr Putin's threat of war: distraction.

The whole affair has offered the Kremlin a welcome diversion from the plight of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose deteriorating health has dominated Russian social media and indeed international news.

Now that Mr Putin’s nemesis has been examined by civilian doctors and Russians have let off the steam by rallying in his support on Wednesday, the Kremlin has some welcome breathing space. Mr Navalny's movement has lost momentum too.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy rushed to Ukraine&#39;s eastern front with Russia for a photo opportunity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy rushed to Ukraine's eastern front with Russia for a photo opportunity

Finally, the military build-up can be seen as a show of the ankle to Ukraine. Was this Moscow’s payback for Kyiv's growing assertiveness and its decision in March to shut down TV channels of a pro-Russian oligarch?

As fears recede, many argue that the menace of Mr Putin's troops was nothing more than a threat.

Several hundred armoured vehicles may now be stationed about 100 kilometres away from the border and could stay there at least until September, making some analysts nervous.

But in reality there is little domestic appetite for foreign policy forays. Russia’s swift and bloodless annexation of Crimea in 2014 sent Mr Putin’s approval ratings soaring but the Crimean euphoria has long worn off.

A few hours after the pull-back was announced, Mr Putin responded to an invitation from Ukraine's president to meet him in the war zone if he truly wanted to negotiate a peace deal.

Ever the troll, Mr Putin said on that Volodymyr Zelensky was most welcome in Moscow - a meeting that would be a political suicide for any Ukrainian leader at this point.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia ends China deals on national interest grounds

    Australia’s cancellation of two infrastructure deals with China prompted Beijing on Thursday to accuse its leaders of a “Cold War mentality” and threaten a possible response. The clash adds to strains in relations that are at a multi-decade low after Beijing blocked imports of coal and other goods from Australia in retaliation for its call for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The two contracts with Victoria, where the major city of Melbourne is located, were vetoed under a law allowing the government to overrule agreements that violate the national interest, Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced Wednesday.

  • Earth Day: Angela Merkel 'delighted' to see US return to climate politics in dig at Donald Trump

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “delighted” to see the United States “back to work together” on climate change in some of the first comments directed at America’s four-year hiatus during Donald Trump’s tenure. Mrs Merkel's comments came as Joe Biden unveiled ambitious plans to cut emissions during a White House summit of world leaders on Earth Day 2021. Thursday’s virtual meeting between the world’s worst polluters represents a major test for the Biden administration, for which tackling climate change has been a cornerstone policy. Announcing plans to cut US emissions by half by 2030, Mr Biden offered reassurance that the “United States isn’t waiting” and is “resolving to take action”. Questions remain as to whether the new president can reverse four years of climate skepticism fuelled by Mr Trump, or convince world leaders of the US’ commitment.

  • China Blasts Australia’s Decision to Cancel Belt and Road Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has slammed Australia’s decision to cancel agreements between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Victoria state government, signaling a worsening of ties between the nations.The Australian federal government scrapped both the memorandum of understanding and framework agreement signed between Victoria and China’s National Development and Reform Commission, Beijing’s top economic planning body, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in an emailed statement Wednesday. She described the deals as “inconsistent with Australia’s foreign policy or adverse to our foreign relations.”The step “is another unreasonable and provocative move taken by the Australian side against China,” the Chinese embassy in Canberra said in an emailed statement. “It further shows that the Australian government has no sincerity in improving China-Australia relations -- it is bound to bring further damage to bilateral relations, and will only end up hurting itself.”Australia “basically fired the first major shot against China in trade and investment” conflicts, Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Center at East China Normal University in Shanghai, told the Communist Party-backed Global Times. “China will surely respond accordingly.”China has lodged stern representations with Australia over the issue and reserved the right to take more action, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing Thursday in Beijing.Relations between Australia and its largest trading partner have been in freefall for a year after the government called for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus. Beijing has since inflicted a range of trade reprisals, including imposing crippling tariffs on Australian barley and wine while blocking coal shipments.“What we have to wait for now is how Beijing will react materially” to Payne’s move, Clive Hamilton, a professor at the Charles Sturt University, said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Thursday. “The Belt and Road is Beijing’s strategic tool to advance Beijing’s influence around the world.”The bans are the first under laws passed by the national parliament in December that give the foreign minister the ability to stop new and previously signed agreements between overseas governments and Australia’s eight states and territories, and also with bodies such as local authorities and universities.No ThawPayne’s announcement, which included bans on two other deals between Victoria and the governments of Iran and Syria, came the same day a Chinese diplomat indicated that there will be no immediate thaw in ties between Beijing and Canberra.“We have done nothing intentionally to hurt this relationship, and we have seen too many incidents over the past few years in which China’s interest has been hurt,” Wang Xining, the Chinese Embassy’s deputy head of mission, told reporters in Canberra.The BRI deals with Victoria, the nation’s second-most populous state, aimed to increase Chinese participation in new infrastructure projects. They were signed between October 2018 and a year later.Research PartnershipsThe laws allow Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to block or curtail foreign involvement in a broad range of sectors such as infrastructure, trade cooperation, tourism, cultural collaboration, science, health and education, including university research partnerships.Payne said Wednesday she had been alerted to more than 1,000 arrangements between foreign governments and Australia’s states and territories, local governments and public universities since the laws were enacted.The law may still allow the federal government to review and overturn memorandums of understanding between Beijing and the state governments of Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania in sectors ranging from investment, science cooperation and access to the Antarctic.“I will continue to consider foreign arrangements,” Payne said. “I expect the overwhelming majority of them to remain unaffected.”Wang Huiyao, an adviser to China’s cabinet and founder of the Center for China and Globalization, described Australia’s move as unwise.Victoria’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative was a “huge benefit” for Australia, and “if they abandon that, it’s going to take more time for China-Australia relations to recover,” he said.(Updates with comments from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • LeBron James on Knicks' resurgence: 'The league is simply better off when the Knicks are winning'

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the New York Knicks' resurgence

  • What the Irish Could Teach Navalny About Hunger Strikes

    Martyrdom helped the Irish gain independence. It may not work the same way in Putin’s Russia.

  • Special Report: Hong Kong activists retreat as China-style justice comes to their city

    On March 23, a Hong Kong High Court judge denied former Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan’s bail appeal and sent him back to Lai Chi Kok prison. “The Department of Justice will be judged by heaven.” Wan is one of 36 pro-democracy activists denied bail and being kept in custody more than a month after being arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion for organizing an unofficial primary election.

  • Czechs expel more Russians in dispute over 2014 depot blast

    The Czech Republic on Thursday ordered 63 more Russian diplomats to leave the country, further escalating a dispute between the two nations over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion in 2014. Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said Russia won't be allowed to have more diplomats in Prague than the Czechs currently have at their embassy in Moscow.

  • Putin warns the West as Russian police detain almost 1,800 Navalny protesters

    Security forces detained at least 1,770 supporters of the jailed, hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny amid protests across Russia Wednesday, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info.The big picture: At least 30 protesters were arrested in Moscow, 805 in St. Petersburg and 119 in the Urals city of Ufa, among dozens of other cities, the group estimates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNavalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh was among those detained in the Russian capital, per aide Ruslan Shaveddinov.Of note: The arrests came as President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the West against interfering in the Kremlin's affairs, amid growing tension over the stricken Navalny and a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine.Putin said Russia's response would be "asymmetrical, quick and tough" if the West crossed a "red line," per the New York Times.Go deeper: Alexei Navalny's death "a matter of days," spokesperson saysLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Syrian missile explodes near Israeli nuclear reactor

    A Syrian surface-to-air missile exploded over southern Israel on Thursday, triggering sirens near a secretive nuclear site and prompting retaliatory strikes against Damascus. The Israeli military said the missile, which did not cause any damage or injuries, was fired at an Israeli jet but missed its target and strayed into the Negev desert. "A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel's southern Negev," said a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces [IDF]. "In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria." The missile fired from Syria reportedly landed around 20 miles away from Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility, and comes two weeks after Iran accused Israel of attacking its own Natanz nuclear facility, which was hit by a mysterious explosion. There was some speculation after the missile exploded that it may have been fired by pro-Iran forces in Syria, as a newspaper close to the regime demanded an “eye for an eye” attack on Dimona in an editorial last week. However, an Israeli military official said the missile launched from Syria in the early hours of Thursday morning was not targeting the nuclear site. “There was no intention of hitting the nuclear reactor in Dimona,” said IDF spokesman Hidai Zilberman.

  • Ezra Furman Announces She Is a Trans Woman and a Mom: 'This Has Not Been an Easy Journey'

    "I've come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it's complex, but it's complex to be any sort of woman," the musician, 34, wrote on Instagram

  • 'Mr President?': Biden and Putin suffer awkward silence in climate summit technical glitch

    Even superpowers have trouble organising a Zoom meeting. A technical glitch at the climate summit meant Joe Biden was left hanging for nearly 90 seconds by his political nemesis Vladimir Putin. "I now turn the floor to the President of the Russian Federation," announced Tony Blinken, the US secretary of state. But no reply came. Instead, Mr Putin loomed silently on a giant screen above Mr Biden, Mr Binken and John Kerry, the US climate tsar. The American leaders, seated at a large table, looked at each other and fiddled with their masks. On the screen Mr Putin looked bored, twiddling his forefinger and thumb. Then, adopting a puzzled expression, he conferred with an off-screen aide. The microphone at the Kremlin appeared to be muted.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Pelosi thanks George Floyd for 'sacrificing your life for justice'

    After the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was announced, the House speaker expressed her gratitude for "justice" — by thanking Floyd for “sacrificing” his life.

  • 'This was accountability, but it's not yet justice': Reactions to Chauvin guilty verdict

    Here are some of the reactions that poured in following Tuesday’s announcement of the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • COVID vaccine mix-up leaves 8 people with incorrect doses, Illinois pharmacy says

    Their first doses were Moderna, but their second were Pfizer, the chain said.

  • Fake vaccine card scams spike in Charlotte area, BBB says. How to avoid getting duped

    In just the past week, Charlotte’s BBB had at least seven people say scammers used a selfie they posted of their vaccine card to reproduce the card for online sale.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Derek Chauvin news: Floyd killer in solitary as police defend Nicholas Reardon shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • ‘Racist lunatic’: Twitter lights up over Tucker Carlson’s diabolical laugh

    Clip of Fox News host’s maniacal cackle goes viral and garners millions of views with social media users calling it ‘scary,’ ‘unhinged,’ and ‘unsettling’