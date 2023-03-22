Job Fair to feature 40 employers

Workforce Solutions North Texas will host more than 40 employers that have job openings at a job fair 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday.

The fair is free community and no registration is necessary.

Employers looking to hire are: a great opportunity to come face-to-face with hiring managers!

Event: Ring in the Spring Job Fair

Location: Region 9 ESC, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Date: March 23, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Employers rely on us to connect them with quality candidates, and a job fair like this one is a great way to alleviate some of the uncertainty that comes with reviewing applications cold,” said Lisa McDaniel, Executive Director at Workforce Solutions North Texas, “Meeting candidates at a job fair can be like mini-interviews for both the employer and the job seeker, not just a meet-and-greet. We have found that this is a great way for both to find a good fit.”

No registration is necessary, however it is recommend that all job seekers prepare in advance to be ready to make a great first impression.

If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending this event, or how to interact effectively with employers, please call Workforce Solutions North Texas Employment Services Team today at 940-322-1801, option 2 or visit their office in the Galaxy Center at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy., entrance 5 during business hours Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Boys and Girls Clubs

Children's Aid Society of West Texas, Inc

Children's Corner Daycare

City Of Wichita Falls

Clinics of North Texas

Comanche Red River Hotel Casino

Eagle Rail Car

Express Employment

First Command

Fort Sill National Bank (FSNB)

Foundation Automotive of Wichita Falls

Health & Human Services Commission (HHSC)

Helen Farabee Centers

KPC Promise Hospital

Midwestern State University

MyStaf

NAF

North Texas State Hospital

Numunu Staffing

O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC

Outreach Health Services

Red River Hospital

Region 9 ESC

Region 9 ESC Adult Education

Sevita (formerly D&S Residential)

Spherion Staffing

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ)

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Tower Extrusions

Townsquare Media

United Regional School of Medical Laboratory Science

United Supermarkets & Market Street

Vernon College

Wichita County

Wichita County Sheriff's Office

Wilbarger General Hospital

Work Services Corporation

YMCA of Wichita Falls

Region 9 ESC is located at 301 Loop 11 in Wichita Falls.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Job Fair to feature 40 employers