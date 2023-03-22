Job Fair to feature 40 employers
Workforce Solutions North Texas will host more than 40 employers that have job openings at a job fair 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday.
The fair is free community and no registration is necessary.
Employers looking to hire are:event for anyone looking for work, and a great opportunity to come face-to-face with hiring managers!
Event: Ring in the Spring Job Fair
Location: Region 9 ESC, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Date: March 23, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
“Employers rely on us to connect them with quality candidates, and a job fair like this one is a great way to alleviate some of the uncertainty that comes with reviewing applications cold,” said Lisa McDaniel, Executive Director at Workforce Solutions North Texas, “Meeting candidates at a job fair can be like mini-interviews for both the employer and the job seeker, not just a meet-and-greet. We have found that this is a great way for both to find a good fit.”
No registration is necessary, however it is recommend that all job seekers prepare in advance to be ready to make a great first impression. Preparation will help you to v
If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending this event, or how to interact effectively with employers, please call Workforce Solutions North Texas Employment Services Team today at 940-322-1801, option 2 or visit their office in the Galaxy Center at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy., entrance 5 during business hours Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Boys and Girls Clubs
Children's Aid Society of West Texas, Inc
Children's Corner Daycare
City Of Wichita Falls
Clinics of North Texas
Comanche Red River Hotel Casino
Eagle Rail Car
Express Employment
First Command
Fort Sill National Bank (FSNB)
Foundation Automotive of Wichita Falls
Health & Human Services Commission (HHSC)
Helen Farabee Centers
KPC Promise Hospital
Midwestern State University
MyStaf
NAF
North Texas State Hospital
Numunu Staffing
O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC
Outreach Health Services
Red River Hospital
Region 9 ESC
Region 9 ESC Adult Education
Sevita (formerly D&S Residential)
Spherion Staffing
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ)
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
Tower Extrusions
Townsquare Media
United Regional School of Medical Laboratory Science
United Supermarkets & Market Street
Vernon College
Wichita County
Wichita County Sheriff's Office
Wilbarger General Hospital
Work Services Corporation
YMCA of Wichita Falls
Region 9 ESC is located at 301 Loop 11 in Wichita Falls.
This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Job Fair to feature 40 employers