Job Fair: Lubbock's Express Employment will host hiring event for technicians, more
Express Employment Professionals will host a career fair on Wednesday with free food and refreshments for attendees, according to a company news release.
From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Express Employment Professionals will have a hiring event at their offices at 7412 University Ave., Suite 11.
The event will be aimed toward hiring multiple positions, including:
HVAC Technicians
Journeyman Electricians
Equipment Mechanics
Diesel Mechanics
Utility Workers
Mechanical Assemblers
Maintenance Technicians
CNC Machinists
Carpenters
Manual Machinists
Forklift Operators
Warehouse Workers
Shipping / Receiving
Bookkeepers
Accounting Clerks
Accounts Payable / Receivable Specialists
Office Assistants
Hourly pay for these positions range from $13-$35 an hour and include full benefits. If someone cannot make the event, they can visit Express' offices, call 806-745-2395, or connect on expresspros.com.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock job fair aims to hire technicians, electricians, more