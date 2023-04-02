Job Fair: Lubbock's Express Employment will host hiring event for technicians, more

Express Employment Professionals will host a career fair on Wednesday, April 5, 20223.

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Express Employment Professionals will have a hiring event at their offices at 7412 University Ave., Suite 11.

The event will be aimed toward hiring multiple positions, including:

HVAC Technicians

Journeyman Electricians

Equipment Mechanics

Diesel Mechanics

Utility Workers

Mechanical Assemblers

Maintenance Technicians

CNC Machinists

Carpenters

Manual Machinists

Forklift Operators

Warehouse Workers

Shipping / Receiving

Bookkeepers

Accounting Clerks

Accounts Payable / Receivable Specialists

Office Assistants

Hourly pay for these positions range from $13-$35 an hour and include full benefits. If someone cannot make the event, they can visit Express' offices, call 806-745-2395, or connect on expresspros.com.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock job fair aims to hire technicians, electricians, more