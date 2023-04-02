Job Fair: Lubbock's Express Employment will host hiring event for technicians, more

Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Express Employment Professionals will host a career fair on Wednesday, April 5, 20223.
Express Employment Professionals will host a career fair on Wednesday with free food and refreshments for attendees, according to a company news release.

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Express Employment Professionals will have a hiring event at their offices at 7412 University Ave., Suite 11.

The event will be aimed toward hiring multiple positions, including:

  • HVAC Technicians

  • Journeyman Electricians

  • Equipment Mechanics

  • Diesel Mechanics

  • Utility Workers

  • Mechanical Assemblers

  • Maintenance Technicians

  • CNC Machinists

  • Carpenters

  • Manual Machinists

  • Forklift Operators

  • Warehouse Workers

  • Shipping / Receiving

  • Bookkeepers

  • Accounting Clerks

  • Accounts Payable / Receivable Specialists

  • Office Assistants

Hourly pay for these positions range from $13-$35 an hour and include full benefits. If someone cannot make the event, they can visit Express' offices, call 806-745-2395, or connect on expresspros.com.

