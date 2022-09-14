Job fair for Mount Vernon residents kicks off new city employment initiative

Mount Vernon job seekers will have a shot at hundreds of positions in a large social services agency during a job fair for city residents Wednesday.

Acacia Network has teamed up with the Mount Vernon WORKS program to provide jobs starting at $35,000 with some topping $100,000. Many jobs will be offered on the spot following interviews at the fair.

It is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 52 S. Sixth Ave.

Those interested must be Mount Vernon residents and are encouraged to register ahead of time at https://bit.ly/MVBuildsCareers to get an interview slot. Applicants should bring several copies of their resume and be ready to interview for positions in a wide array of fields, including health care, case management, housing, maintenance and transportation.

About 225 people had registered as of Monday afternoon, said Andrea Haynes, who coordinates Mount Vernon WORKS as the city’s director of economic development.

“It’s very important for the economic well-being of our community,” she said. “Honestly it’s a great career opportunity for someone looking to boost their resume.”

Battovyah Brooks, 54, right, works with Judana Burnett of Bronx based Acacia Network during a job fair for Mount Vernon residents sponsored by the Mount Vernon WORKS program at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon Sept. 14, 2022. Acacia Network, whose work revolves around transitional housing was interviewing for positions in health care, social work, management and related fields. Brooks, who was laid off from her most recent job six months ago, says that being without work has been very stressful. She was looking for a position in data analysis.

Jobs:Unemployment numbers down in Lower Hudson Valley

Education:NY rules to boost private school oversight

Walter's:See hot dog hotspot's recipe for success

It’s the first major event for Mount Vernon WORKS, a city-run initiative designed to boost employment as a way to help individuals and also give a shot in the arm to the local economy. Haynes envisions job fairs in the coming months geared toward careers in retail, construction and health care.

Bronx-based Acacia has over 3,000 employees, serves 150,000 people and has available positions in its home borough and Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. Much of its work revolves around transitional housing and includes many peripheral jobs in health care, social work, management and related fields.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard hosted a Facebook chat Monday night with Haynes and Katrina Jones, Acacia’s senior vice president for human resources, and they urged job seekers to come prepared and check out Acacia’s website ahead of time to learn about the agency and know what jobs are available.

Story continues

Jones, who spent several years on the board of the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce, said she saw the job fair as a good opportunity to partner with a city that was dedicated to helping employ its residents, whether they were out of work or looking to change careers.

“Coming to Mount Vernon is going to be the start in helping us get a lot of our positions filled so we can increase our numbers that we serve,” she said.

Erica Peterson, the Mount Vernon school district’s parent resource coordinator, was also on the chat and said the job fair was a good opportunity to bolster families’ financial health, which is often as critical as medical and mental health.

She said she would be available Tuesday at the new parent resource center at STEAM Academy if anyone needed help with their resumes, cover letters or other preparation for the job fair.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon WORKS job fair kicks off employment initiative