Job fair offers range of opportunities

A job fair that was rescheduled after a snow storm will offer a wide variety of opportunities for job seekers in many different sectors — and support a local cause.

Austin Rammell, lead pastor at Venture in Dallas, said he organized the fair after hearing from business leaders that they were struggling to find employees.

The job fair was originally scheduled for January, but it was rescheduled from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 23. It will be held at Venture Church, 800 E Main Street, Dallas.

Rammell was fundraising to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Gaston, an organization his church supports, when he learned of the problem.

"So I'm all the time calling these businesses asking for money. Well meanwhile, these businesses are dying trying to get employees, so I'm hearing story after story after story from businesses we're getting to know," he said. "So we just thought, let's be the tool that brings both entities to the table."

Over 20 employers from different sectors have signed on to participate in the Dare to Venture Career Expo, and the proceeds from the fair will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs, which offers affordable childcare and programming for disadvantaged children.

There will be "office personnel, sales personnel, management personnel, medical ... everything, so this is just an incredible opportunity for people to get a better job," he said.

"Every last one of these companies is offering signing bonuses and pay that nobody's ever seen before."

The church will buy dinner for people who come to the fair and apply for a job, Rammell said. Representatives from various employers will be on site to talk to job seekers -- a different, more personal process than applying online and waiting to hear something.

"The key is, you can talk to a person. This isn't filling out something online, going off and wondering what happened," he said.

The list of employers has grown since the fair was rescheduled, Rammell said.

"Companies are doing more now than they were a month ago to hire people. The job market is just incredibly awesome for people to make a move," he said.

