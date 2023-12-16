Job fair in Portsmouth for Norfolk Navel Shipyard on Dec. 16

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A job fair for Norfolk Navel Shipyard is scheduled for tomorrow, Dec. 16.

If you are looking for a great job, come to the NNSY Job Fair on Saturday,l December 16 pic.twitter.com/794zRaehRa — City of Portsmouth (@cityofPortsVA) December 12, 2023

The job fair is set to take place at Renaissance Portsmouth 425 Water Street in Portsmouth. Those planning to attend should bring multiple copies of their resume.

