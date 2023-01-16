Job fair scheduled for Baker Hughes employees impacted by closure

The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation and Work in BA Career & Workforce are partnering with Baker Hughes to help employees impacted by the upcoming closure.

A job fair will be hosted at the Baker Hughes Broken Arrow facility on Jan. 17.

There will be roughly two dozen companies at the job fair. Representatives will meet with more than 130 employees.

The job fair will only be available to Broken Arrow Baker Hughes employees.

“We are thankful for the many years of support from Baker Hughes and the investment they made in our community. It only made sense to jump into action and create a plan to assist the employees”, said Amber Miller, Director of Talent Attraction and Workforce Development at the BAEDC. “I am thankful for the strong relationships that were built, and the opportunities given to assist the employees and make a difficult time a little easier”, said Miller.

