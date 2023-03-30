Job Fair: UMC Health System hiring for clinical, non-clinical positions around Lubbock

Recruiters for UMC Health System prepare for a job fair.

The UMC Health System will host a job fair on Tuesday in hopes of filling clinical and non-clinical positions, according to a company news release.

From 7:30 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, April 4, the system will have the job fair at the McInturff Conference Center, 602 Indiana Ave. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the system, benefits and potential for career growth.

"UMC has been ranked in the top 10% of the nation for employee satisfaction for 16 consecutive years by Press Ganey," said Phillip Waldmann, Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. "The Service Is Our Passion culture is not only how we care for our patients but how we care for our employees. It is something you can feel when you come through our doors."

Potential job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, and computers will be on-site for people to fill out applications prior to interviews. Open positions include nurses, technicians, administration assistants and groundskeepers.

A list of open positions can be found at umchealthsystem.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: UMC Health to host Lubbock job fair; clinical, non-clinic positions