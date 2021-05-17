Job fairs go virtual thanks to Florida firm’s software. It’s good enough for the Army

1 / 3

Job fairs go virtual thanks to Florida firm’s software. It’s good enough for the Army

Nancy Dahlberg
·4 min read

They say entrepreneurship can be a little like jumping out of a plane — you figure it out on the way down. If that’s the case, Steve Edwards was as ready as anyone could be: As a veteran of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, he jumped out of planes before plunging into the world of entrepreneurship.

After his military service, Edwards graduated from Florida Atlantic University and worked for companies directing sales teams; he later took on a position in the job fair industry. But after a few years of traveling around the Southeast selling in-person job fairs, he noticed a slowdown. Millennials and GenZers, he found, wanted to apply online, not stand in line.

When he tested virtual job fairs, 80% of those registered actually logged in and attended, while for in-person events, only about a third of registrants actually attended. He began looking into platforms that could be used for virtual hiring fairs, giving him and his company at the time another tool for their sales tool belt.

Yet Edwards became more and more convinced that virtual job fairs were the future and poised to take off, and that none of the platform solutions offered all that he needed. He had to build his own.

“I thought there was a better way out there and in January of 2019 is when we created from Premier Virtual (premiervirtual.com). Now the Army’s using our platform,” he said.

The platform went live in March 2020, just before the pandemic arrived. When the world changed overnight, “we went from ‘we’re just starting to ramp up’ to everybody calling us and saying ‘hey, let us run our events on your platform,’ ” Edwards said. “COVID was the catalyst showing the world what a remote and virtual world could look like.”

Universities, several divisions of the U.S. Military and workforce development organizations such as CareerSource and others began embracing Premier Virtual’s platform. “More workforce development boards in the country use our platform than any other platform,” Edwards said.

Michael Corbit, VP of Business Development for CareerSource Palm Beach County, said CareerSource has been using Premier Virtual for more than a year, conducting monthly industry-focused job fairs as well as virtual job events for individual employers. The organization also helps run an annual Claim Your Future Showcase for Palm Beach County high school students. The event typically buses in 800-1,000 every year to the convention center, but this past February it was hosted on Premier Virtual and more than 3,000 kids attended.

“It was really fun, we didn’t miss a bit,” Corbit said. It was so successful that future showcases will likely have a virtual component as well, he said.

Premier Virtual licenses its software for one-time events or annual agreements; 85% of its customers such as CareerSource opt for the 1-year or longer agreements that allow unlimited use of the software. Premier Virtual provides ongoing training and supplies live customer support during every event.

In just over a year, Premier Virtual went from a team of three and one outsourced developer to a team of 20 full-timers and seven contractors and moved into much larger offices in Delray Beach. The startup just launched version 2.0 of its software and makes improvements based on feedback. Those have included capabilities for video résumé submissions and live reporting during the event.

“Since COVID has happened. We’ve done almost 2,000 events on our platform and over 25,000 organizations have participated in events on our platform,” Edwards said. The company has generated $3 million in revenue in less than a year and is on track to pull in $5 million in revenue this year, he said.

Premier Virtual can add another achievement: The startup tied for third place in the 2021 Miami Herald Pitch Competition.

Edwards believes in a post-COVID world, some companies and organizations may adopt a hybrid model combining in-person and virtual events. What virtual events offer for the job seeker is efficiency — no traveling to job fairs, no standing in line only to find out the jobs offered aren’t for them. In a virtual fair they can find out which booths they want to visit instantly.

For the hiring companies and organizations, virtual offers analytics unavailable at in-person fairs. Premier Virtual can tell them exactly how many people visited each booth, how long they stayed and what they were most interested in. They know how many résumés were submitted, how many interviews were scheduled and how many hires came out of the event.

On the Premier Virtual platform, an attendee is not just a résumé, Edwards said. For an organization, there is a full profile with résumés, links to previous experience, and video résumés — and more features are on the way.

Says Edwards, “In a post-COVID world, virtual is here to stay.”

Recommended Stories

  • Man shoots pepper spray into car in north Fresno, police say

    Investigators say the victim was in some sort of argument with the suspect when he suddenly pulled out pepper spray and began shooting it.

  • ‘A slap in the face’: California Uber and Lyft drivers criticize pay cuts under Prop 22

    Drivers cite reduction in mileage rates from LAX, a major source of rides, and say company stimulus packages are ‘traps’ Drivers in California say they are not being fairly paid proportions of fee increases. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA Uber and Lyft drivers in California are up in arms about the effects of Proposition 22 since the controversial state law went into effect in January, after an aggressive and expensive lobbying campaign in favor of the ballot amendment. Among the most recent changes, drivers say, is a reduction in mileage rates from Los Angeles international airport, an important source of income and rides for many drivers. Alvaro Bolainez, a driver for Uber and Lyft in the Los Angeles area, said the airport mileage rate for Uber was reduced from 65 cents a mile to 32 cents a mile, and that Uber removed the multiplier option for drivers to set their own prices for rides. “No driver in their right mind will go to LAX for 32 cents per mile,” said Bolainez. “They took everything away, the ability to see what passenger we’re getting and the ability to set our own prices, the multiplier.” Prop 22 was authored by Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart, and carved out an exception from assembly bill 5 (AB 5), a landmark labor law in California that would have forced ride-share and delivery companies to treat drivers as employees. Under prop 22, workers at gig companies are still classified as contractors, without access to employee rights such as minimum wage, unemployment benefits, health insurance and collective bargaining. An Uber spokesperson said the airport changes and rebalancing rates are part of a pilot program to improve airport pickups for riders and drivers. The multiplier option was provided to drivers by Uber in January last year in an attempt to prove drivers are independent contractors by granting them more flexibility as Uber and other gig companies were fighting to exempt their workers from AB 5. Uber argued the reversal was due to drivers turning down too many rides. Though the multiplier option and features for drivers to turn down unwanted rides has largely been revoked, Bolainez argued passenger fees were increased by Uber and Lyft despite claims from app companies ahead of Prop 22 that such fees wouldn’t be increased, and that drivers aren’t being fairly paid proportions of fee increases. He claimed Lyft has implemented similar fee structures, charging customers prime-time surge fees while paying drivers small proportions of those additional fees. “It’s not fair that they get 60-70% of the fare when we do everything. We risk our life, we pay for insurance, we pay for the car and maintenance, we pay for everything,” added Bolainez. Drivers have also criticized the implementation of healthcare benefits provided to gig workers in the wake of Prop 22. A survey of over than 500 drivers in California conducted by Tulchin Research found 86% of gig workers were ineligible for the healthcare subsidies due to their type of insurance coverage. In April, Uber and Lyft announced what they refer to as a stimulus package for existing drivers and to lure new drivers onto the road amid current driver shortages around the US. The new incentives are targeted to reduce wait times for passengers amid increasing demand for rides as coronavirus cases in many parts of the US have significantly declined and about half the US population has received at least one Covid vaccine dose. “These stimulus packages are traps. Many workers have stopped driving for Uber and Lyft because the pay is so low and the risk is so high,” said Veena Dubal, professor of law at the University of California, Hastings. “Seven years ago, when these companies first started, they lured workers into purchasing cars and working for them with similar incentives. Then, they dropped wages lower and lower, until workers were losing money after considering their expenses. But many vulnerable and marginalized workers couldn’t leave their jobs. These so-called stimulus packages are just another iteration of this pattern–lure workers in, trap them, and then lower wages.” Uber said $250m will be offered to drivers for sign-up bonuses and other incentives. Lyft is offering return bonuses, other incentives, and offering to cover rental car costs. Both companies posted multibillion-dollar losses in 2020, as Uber and Lyft have yet to turn a profit and both apps have trouble retaining drivers. “Basically what the stimulus package is, it’s a bait and switch. It’s an opportunity to offer us higher rates for a very limited time to get us back on the road, and to hire new drivers to bait them,” said Daniel Russell, adriver for four years in the Los Angeles and a leader with Rideshare Drivers United, which is circulating a petition to demand Uber and Lyft fulfill their Prop 22 promises.” He argued the bonuses are an attempt to flood the market with more drivers to reduce wait times, and once revoked will hurt full-time drivers without remedying many of the long sustaining issues drivers have faced while working for the apps. Jeff Hill, a part-time Uber and Lyft driver in San Diego, said drivers are still experiencing issues with coronavirus safety protections such as the fear of retaliation for turning down passengers who refuse to wear masks. “They’re not taking care of the core issues and their core drivers. Uber and Lyft spent $200m to keep us independent contractors without giving us any independence and now they’re spending millions to get more drivers out on the street. It’s a slap in the face,” said Hill. A spokesperson for Uber said the stimulus bonuses will be in place for the next several months as more people use Uber, and drivers in California are guaranteed 120% of local minimum wage based on engaged time, when they are transporting passengers. They added in an email: “Last year, Uber made a series of changes to our app in California, including letting drivers set their own price as well as removing upfront fares for riders. While these changes gave drivers more freedom than any other ride-share app provides, they also led to a third of drivers declining more than 80% of trip requests, making Uber very unreliable in the state. As the recovery from the pandemic picks up steam, we want to make sure riders can get a ride when they need one, and all drivers get more trips on a regular basis. To that end, we’re beginning to roll back some of the changes.” Lyft deferred comment to statements made during their latest earnings call, where Lyft executives claim the driver shortage and increased demand have led to record earnings for drivers in most US cities.

  • Space Force lieutenant colonel fired for ‘loss of trust’ after claiming that ‘Marxists’ had infiltrated the US military

    Matthew Lohmeier has been relieved from his post at Space Force after allegedly criticising the US Military for being “Marxist”

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist

  • Could another rookie goalie help the Canes win a title, 15 years after 2006 Stanley Cup?

    Alex Nedeljkovic’s rise resembles the road to Cam Ward’s Stanley Cup-winning success.

  • John Kerry: US climate envoy criticised for optimism on clean tech

    John Kerry told the BBC technologies that don't yet exist will play a huge role in stabilising the climate.

  • JFK ‘told Secret Service to keep a distance away’ before assassination

    Mr Kennedy worried that having agenct tailing him was ‘giving the wrong impression’

  • Biden news - live: AOC calls Israel ‘apartheid state’ as secret Trump Pentagon memo revealed

    Follow below for all the latest updates from Washington and beyond

  • Microsoft investigated Bill Gates’ relationship with an employee 20 years ago

    The woman demanded Gates’ wife should read her letter alleging a sexual relationship with him

  • Back flips, smiles and personality. Why the Panthers liked Grambling State’s David Moore

    “Everybody was like, ‘Whoa, what just happened. You’re not supposed to be moving like that big dog.’ ”

  • Missing tiger in Houston is turned in to police

    The Bengal tiger was first spotted wandering around the Texas neighborhood last week

  • ‘Who would take care of this aunt?’ Turkish immigrants take in dying KC social worker

    Even with a newborn and two other children, the Murats said, “We cannot leave this lady by herself in this state.”

  • How the Canes became a Cup contender: Good drafting, good trades, and a little luck

    General manager Don Waddell, coach Rod Brind’Amour and the Hurricanes staff assembled a team that has a good chance to go deep in the playoffs. here’s how it came together.

  • Brooklyn Center in Minneapolis votes through sweeping police reform after fatal shootings of Black men

    The bill will be named after Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler who were killed during encounters with city law enforcement officers

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban says he holds 3,250 dogecoin that he bought with his son - and earns added inflows from Dallas Mavericks sales

    The "Shark Tank" host said since dogecoin is mined on a fixed schedule, it could grow to become a feasible payment mechanism.

  • A Republican congressman who denied there was an insurrection and likened Capitol rioters to 'tourists' was photographed barricading the chamber doors against them

    Andrew Clyde, who claimed there was "no insurrection" at the Capitol, was photographed that day barricading the House that day against rioters.

  • Kenny Mayne: I'm leaving ESPN. You know that, but here's the story in my own words

    Kenny Mayne is calling it an ESPN career this month after 27 years. The longtime "SportsCenter" anchor is going out as unpredictable as ever.

  • Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds Circle

    Drew Angerer/GettyIn the weeks since the feds raided Rudy Giuliani’s apartment and office in late April, close allies have tried to ferry a slew of emergency requests to former President Donald Trump and his advisers.But according to three people familiar with the matter, Trump, as well as several of his legal advisers and longtime confidants, have been hesitant about swooping in to help the embattled Giuliani, who for years worked as Trump’s personal lawyer, a political adviser, and attack dog. Giuliani also served as a major player in the Trump-Ukraine scandal and as a key driver in the former president’s efforts to nullify Joe Biden’s clear victory in the 2020 election.Team Trump’s reluctance to intervene comes at a time when federal investigators have ramped up their probe into whether Giuliani’s Ukraine-related work during the Trump era amounted to an unregistered and illegal lobbying operation on behalf of foreign figures. So far, no charges have been brought against the former New York City mayor as a result of this investigation, which began in 2019. Trump’s silence has led to simmering frustrations among members of Giuliani’s inner orbit, who privately allege that the ex-president’s team is working to convince him to hang Giuliani out to dry in his hour of need.“It’s a question now of whether or not [the former president and his team] want to leave Rudy to fend for himself or if they’re going to take a stand against this,” one person close to Giuliani said last week. “Right now, we don’t know.”Among Giuliani allies’ pleas, the three sources said, have been for Trump to issue a strong verbal or written statement saying Giuliani’s work during the Trump-Ukraine saga was done on behalf of then-President Trump—and therefore not part of an illegal foreign lobbying effort. In other words, Trump’s corroboration would be more than good public relations for Giuliani, it would back up a key pillar of Giuliani’s legal argument that he wasn’t lobbying and is innocent of the allegations.Other asks have included having the ex-president sign on to a legal motion to have federal investigators throw out any seized communications that Giuliani and his lawyers argue are covered by attorney-client privilege. Further, there have been repeated requests that Trump and his team financially aid Giuliani’s ballooning legal defense and help cover the mounting, sizable expenses.Two people close to Trump say they have urged the former president to lay low on the matter and to refrain from making too many statements or commitments on Giuliani and the federal probe. These people have told Trump that it’s unclear what the feds have and that any statement could backfire both on him and on Giuliani. Moreover, various people in Trump’s social and political orbits have been trying to convince the former president for years that Giuliani has been too great a liability for him, and they have suggested that he cut the lawyer loose.Even Parts of Trumpworld Are Like: Rudy, WTF Are You Doing?Many of them still blame Giuliani and his Ukraine shenanigans for getting Trump impeached the first time, and the attorney helped lead the Trumpworld and GOP charge in falsely claiming that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the 45th U.S. president. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, both Trump and Giuliani have been slammed with lawsuit after lawsuit over their roles in firing up the mob that committed the anti-democratic assault.In recent weeks, Trump himself has argued behind closed doors that he wouldn’t want to say Giuliani was doing all of the Ukraine work—which included a trans-Atlantic dirt-digging expedition on the Biden family that led to Trump’s first impeachment—on Trump’s behalf, according to one of the people close to the former president. Trump’s reasoning, this source relayed, is based in the ex-president’s insistence that he didn’t always know what Giuliani was doing during the Ukraine effort or concocting with his Ukrainian pals, several of whom Trump has privately dinged as “idiots.”It is also unclear when or if Trump will ultimately sign on to the desired legal motion, with allies to Giuliani expressing consternation over how the ex-president and his lawyers have not jumped at the opportunity.On Sunday, Robert Costello, Giuliani’s longtime attorney, said, “We do not know what, if anything, President Trump will do,” when asked by The Daily Beast whether Trump’s legal team would intervene in the effort to scuttle the search warrant. Costello said Giuliani’s attorneys have not formally asked Trump’s legal team to do so. “They can make up their own minds,” he said.He added that neither he nor his client has asked Trump to make a statement since federal agents seized Giuliani’s electronic devices.Alan Dershowitz, a celebrity lawyer who served on Trump’s legal team during the first impeachment trial, is now actively counseling Giuliani and his attorneys. “I’ve said to them that it would be very good to get people [including Trump] whose materials might have been seized to... become part of the [motion],” Dershowitz said in a brief interview.The two sources close to the former president each said Trump has repeatedly expressed sympathy for Giuliani’s ongoing woes but has not committed to overtly assisting his personal lawyer yet. Another person familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Giuliani has said he remains convinced that Trump won’t abandon him and will step up when the time is right.Over the decades and during his presidency, however, Trump has cemented a reputation for regularly turning his back on close allies and one-time loyalists, including when legal or political pressures became too hot for him. Chief among these former allies is one of Giuliani’s bitter rivals, Michael Cohen, another former personal lawyer and fixer of Trump’s. Cohen turned on his former boss after he felt abandoned by Trump following a 2018 federal raid and has since become an enthusiastic witness for federal investigators who’ve been looking into Trump and his business empire.‘Dead to Each Other’: Team Trump Prepares to ‘Bury’ Michael Cohen, ‘Weakling’ and ‘Traitor’When federal agents executed a search warrant on Cohen’s office in 2018, Trump intervened in the case and hired attorneys who argued that they should be allowed to review seized materials for privileged attorney-client materials before prosecutors could. Whether Trump will intervene similarly in a case involving the warrant against Giuliani remains to be seen.Trump did jump in to help some advisers after the authorities came knocking, including Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, and Paul Manafort, all of whom received presidential pardons within the final month of Trump’s term in the White House. In December, The New York Times reported that the then-president had discussed with people close to him the prospect of issuing a pre-emptive pardon to Giuliani and “talked with Mr. Giuliani about pardoning him as recently as [late November].” Ultimately, Giuliani did not receive a pre-emptive pardon, and he has denied that he had a conversation with Trump about the possibility.Giuliani has repeatedly argued that his efforts to oust Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as U.S. envoy to Ukraine were carried out solely on behalf of his client, President Trump. A statement from Trump would help buttress Giuliani’s public case, but it wouldn’t necessarily help him in court.“Nothing Donald Trump may say publicly to help Giuliani is likely to get into evidence,” David H. Laufman, a partner at Wiggin and Dana and a former chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, which oversees FARA prosecutions, told The Daily Beast. “Giuliani’s attorney will be able to cross-examine the government’s witnesses if he’s charged, and Giuliani always has the option of testifying in his own defense. But any press statements by Donald Trump to the effect of ‘Hey, he was just working for me’ almost certainly aren’t coming into evidence.”“In the highly improbable scenario that Trump testified for Giuliani, the notion of Giuliani trying to use the attorney-client privilege as a shield would go out the window. The privilege is held by Trump, not by Giuliani,” Laufman continued.Long before the search of Giuliani’s apartment, Trump appeared hesitant to say outright that his attorney’s work in Ukraine was conducted solely on the president’s behalf. During the peak of the impeachment inquiry in the fall of 2019, former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly asked Trump what Giuliani was up to in Ukraine.“I knew he was going to go to Ukraine and I think he canceled the trip. But you know, Rudy has other clients other than me. I’m one person that he represents,” Trump said.Asked if he’d told Giuliani to travel to Ukraine, Trump said: “No.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A former US Navy pilot said he saw UFOs off the Atlantic Coast every day, moving in a way that was impossible for scientists to explain

    In interviews on 60 Minutes, US military pilots described a series of encounters with objects which the Pentagon has said it has been unable to explain.