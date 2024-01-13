'This job found me': Job Point CEO Steve Smith plans September retirement

After nearly a decade as the Job Point leader, Steve Smith will say goodbye to his role as CEO and president in September. His retirement was announced Wednesday.

“This job found me. I was on the board, went to two board meetings and I was asked to come on for six months to help in the interim after my predecessor resigned. That was nine years ago,” Smith said in the announcement. “I am a firm believer in opportunities. When I accepted this position, I looked at it as an opportunity. And I have to say, the highlight of my career has been here.”

Sarah Snodderly with Emery Sapp & Sons, Wade Johnson with the U.S. Department of Labor and Steve Smith, Job Point CEO and president, cut a ribbon September 2022 on Job Point's highway maintenance and construction apprentice program partnership with ES&S, which received federal recognition. Smith is retiring this September.

Smith took on the executive director role April 28, 2015. His term ends Sept. 30. Prior to his appointment, he worked in the private sector in the banking industry for 37 years. Smith plans to work with Job Point leadership throughout the year "for a smooth transition in leadership."

Smith also has strong ties with community volunteerism, serving on boards with Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Heart of Missouri United Way and several Columbia Public Schools committees.

He's had other leadership and participatory roles with the Boone County Upward Mobility Committee, Columbia Source Summit Roundtable, Minority Men’s Network, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Reinventing our Communities (2023), Columbia Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation/Community Rehabilitation Program Coordination Team, and Starling (formerly known as Missouri Association of Rehabilitation Facilities) Employment Division member.

"It has never been enough for Smith to simply 'do the job.' He has spent the last nine years putting in nights and weekends, attending council and committee meetings, and more," Job Point said in the retirement announcement. "Any opportunity to advocate on behalf of Job Point and the individuals they serve, Smith has found a way to be there and make their needs and voices heard."

Smith has overseen the purchase of Job Point's location Wilkes Boulevard, along with expansion efforts through City of Columbia appropriations of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"Steve has been a tremendous asset to the Job Point team. In many ways, he is Job Point. His focus on creating a stable and thriving path for Job Point has led our team into a new era of opportunity for our students and job seekers, and creating a positive and encouraging culture where our staff can also thrive. He will be greatly missed, but we are excited for his upcoming promotion to full-time grandpa," said Brenda Overkamp, Job Point executive vice president.

The board will form a search committee to select Job Point's next president and CEO. This effort is headed up by Lauren Karr of Veterans United Home Loans.

"During my time on the board, Steve has impressed me with his passion for the mission, his knowledge of so many important aspects of this work and his heart to serve. We are so grateful to Steve for the many years he has dedicated to Job Point, its staff and the people they serve," she said. "He’s going to be a tough act to follow, but I am confident that because he has left this organization better than he found it, Job Point’s future is bright."

