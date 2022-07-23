Job growth continues in the U.S., although fewer people are looking for work

Joseph Giglio
·3 min read

The country is in a fragile state – burnt out from three years of pandemic; social upheaval; the war in Europe; and an economy that is cooling under the weight of high inflation, rising interest rates and the scarcity of labor. The U.S. may have reached the point where its past is more appealing than its present.

So when good news comes along, you might as well seize it. This could apply to a recent announcement by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that the economy added a seasonally adjusted 372,000 jobs in June, well above the 250,000 economists expected.

But this sliver of good news must be set against the continuing cost of living crisis, or “Bidenflation,” as some call it, which is impoverishing working Americans. The consumer price index rose 9.1 percent in June on a year over year basis, the worst inflation since December 1981. It is unclear how the Federal Reserve will put the inflation genie back in the bottle without a creating a whole lot of pain.

More: To fight inflation, The Federal Reserve needs to hike interest rates

Education and health services led job creation, followed by professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent, a touch above the 50-year low reached before the pandemic hit in early 2020. Job growth continues, although fewer people are looking for work.

The COVID-19 pandemic turned the labor market upside down, and it is currently drum tight. There were more than 11 million job openings at the end of June – up substantially from 9.3 million open jobs in April 2021 and seven million prior to the pandemic.

The pandemic led many people to reevaluate what they want from a job and from life, and it prompted a wave of early retirements. Others left to start their own businesses. Still others left to care for children, elders or themselves. Some people simply threw in the towel and decided to stay at home, courtesy of the taxpayers.

More: South Shore employers forced to get creative to fill jobs amid pandemic

The demand for workers far exceeds the number of unemployed people looking for work. The labor participation rate – the share of adults working or looking for a job – was 62.2 percent in June, down from 63.4 percent before COVID.

Workers are taking advantage of the tight labor market by switching jobs for better pay, which represents a new source of inflation for many American companies.

Average hourly earning rose 5.1 percent over the last year. Rising wages could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to tame inflation. Nearly 79 percent of American workers are in the service sector, where higher labor costs are a large burden.

More: Are economic sanctions against Russia working in Ukraine war?

In addition to a shrinking labor force driving up wages, a steady decline in birth rates is expected in the U.S. and many advanced economies, which will sharply reduce the growth of the labor force.

For example, life expectancy in the U.S. has increased from 1980-2019 and improvements in morbidity and mortality rates will lead to a rapid increase in the number of people who are over 65 and retired. As a result, dependency ratios – the ratio of the number of dependents to the total working age population – are set to rise sharply.

Put simply, deteriorating U.S. dependency ratios in the U.S. and globally means dependents who consume but do not produce will outweigh those who are working. In effect, too few people carrying the load.

This translates to lower productivity per capita, an ever-intensifying war for talent and skills, and upward pressure on inflation.

As the supply of labor contracts, their bargaining power will increase and wages will continue to rise. The growing leverage of labor may have beneficial effects on inequality, but it may manifest an increasing risk of structural inflation.

Joseph M. Giglio is a professor of strategic management at Northeastern University’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: COVID-19 pandemic turned the U.S. labor market upside down

Recommended Stories

  • Jonas Vingegaard extends Tour de France lead with victory on stage 18

    The Jumbo-Visma rider stretched his lead to three minutes 26 seconds.

  • Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson perform TikTok tortilla challenge in viral video: 'Trying to keep up'

    Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson participated in the TikTok tortilla challenge in a video that has since gone viral. The two are promoting their upcoming movie.

  • 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...

  • Jonas Vingegaard drops Pogacar in final Tour mountain test

    Barring a crash, Jonas Vingegaard is likely to be wearing the yellow jersey when the Tour de France ends in Paris on Sunday. Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar on Thursday and ultimately dropped his main rival in the last big mountain stage of this year’s race to increase his overall lead to three minutes, 26 seconds. Pogacar, the two-time defending champion, took all the risks and crashed on a downhill as he relentlessly tried to isolate Vingegaard.

  • China plans 'great efforts' to consolidate economic recovery

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will make great efforts to consolidate its economic recovery particularly in the crucial third quarter, putting a priority on stabilising employment and prices, state media reported on Friday after a regular cabinet meeting. Major hurdles in the second half include China's persistent zero-COVID policy that entails curbs and restrictions that could again disrupt local businesses, employment and consumption. To spur growth, authorities have dusted off an old playbook, issuing debt to fund big infrastructure projects.

  • States With the Highest Property Taxes

    In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...

  • Nowhere to live: Rents in Canada surge as home prices fall

    Canadian home prices are dropping fast after surging during the coronavirus pandemic, but that is offering little relief for consumers who face sky-rocketing rents and fading buying power as interest rates rise. Desperate would-be buyers found themselves caught in a frenzy of bidding wars for real estate during the pandemic, when home prices in Canada rose more than 50% in just two years. Now the competition has moved to rentals, with landlords demanding months of rent upfront and at times, even pitting tenants against one another to see who will pay more, according to real estate agents and media reports.

  • Larry Summers Says Raise Taxes ‘Right Now’ to Help Battle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that Washington is forgoing a key tool in helping the Federal Reserve quell inflation, and urged that lawmakers look at raising taxes.Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeRussian Missile Strike on Odesa Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedStudent Loan Borrowers Ar

  • Simon Geschke in floods of tears after losing Tour de France mountains jersey to Jonas Vingegaard

    The German rider misses out by just eight points after Vingegaard takes the stage win.

  • Man dies after sister wakes up from two-year coma and names him as assailant

    Wanda Palmer accused Daniel Palmer of brutally attacking her in West Virginia

  • Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes paying no mind to rising quarterback market

    #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes isn't worried about his contract despite the rising quarterback market this offseason.

  • United Airlines Stock Plunges 10% After Earnings: Time to Buy?

    United Airlines stock looks extremely cheap, but only if you believe management's margin expansion plan will succeed.

  • Weekend reads: Prepare for a big week — a crucial Federal Reserve decision, tech-company earnings and a GDP report

    Also, what we've learned from this week's earnings, how to pull off your retirement plans and that video game where you play as a cat.

  • 6 Things You Don’t Know About Kroger

    When you get past Walmart, Amazon and Costco, Kroger is the biggest supermarket chain in America. If you live in the South or the Midwest, chances are good that's where you do your grocery shopping....

  • NFL's highest paid quarterbacks: Kyler Murray skyrockets to No. 2 in average annual salary

    The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray is now the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of average annual salary.

  • ECB finally hikes rates, and goes big

    STORY: The European Central Bank has finally raised rates.And it surprised markets Thursday (July 21) with a bigger-than-forecast increase.The benchmark rate goes up by half a percentage point, or twice what had been expected.That was the ECB's first increase in 11 years, and follows moves by other major central banks.President Christine Lagarde says soaring inflation left no option:“The most precious good that we can deliver and that we have to deliver is price stability so we have to bring inflation down to 2% in the medium term. That is the imperative under the treaty, that is the strategy review objective that we have set for ourselves and it’s time to deliver.”The ECB has also promised further hikes, perhaps as soon as its next meeting in September.Thursday’s news saw a sharp market reaction.The euro - which has recently been at two-decade lows versus the dollar - gained around half a percent.Government bond yields and bank shares also jumped.Speaking before the news, ING bank’s Carsten Brzeski said the ECB had to go big:“When you look at the current situation, inflation rates are overshooting over the last months, or actually over the last year, the looming recession in September: the window for the ECB to act and to act swiftly is closing very quickly.”Thursday’s move still leaves the ECB lagging its peers.The U.S. Federal Reserve last month lifted rates by three quarters of a percentage point, and signalled more to come.But the euro zone is more exposed to war in Ukraine, and a possible gas supply crisis.That leaves policymakers with a tough task: how to battle inflation, without sparking a recession.

  • What Was Trump Up to While His Superfans Stormed the Capitol? Here's a Timeline.

    The January 6 Committee hearing on Thursday night revealed that the vice president's security detail was sending frantic calls, fearing for their lives, while Donald Trump refused to call off the mob he sent to storm the U.S. Capitol.

  • Bleacher Report names ‘no-brainer’ move for Ravens that should happen right now

    Bleacher Report named a "no-brainer" move for the Ravens that they believe should happen right now

  • 'They want to damage me': Trump campaigns as victim at Arizona rally as Jan. 6 probes heat up

    As he ponders another presidential run in 2024, Donald Trump has to maneuver around Jan. 6 investigations and the prospect of Republican opposition.

  • Trump spent most of the January 6 attack watching TV in the White House dining room, according to new video from House committee

    Ahead of Thursday night's hearing, Rep. Adam Kinzinger released a video of former White House officials describing Trump watching TV during the siege.