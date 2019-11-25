The Job of a Hong Kong Stock Analyst Has Rarely Been This Tough

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stock analysts have recently been called upon to assess U.S.-China trade tensions, judge local recession risk, and gauge the impact of a landslide election victory for pro-democracy forces.

Rarely has the job been this tough, with unexpectedly large stock rallies reversing almost as quickly as they begin. Monday’s 1.5% gain in the Hang Seng Index showed traders will cheer any prospect that stability will return after months of protests, but the reaction was far from impressive. The gauge is still down from its peak this month.

It’s not like market watchers have done a bad job of analyzing stocks. The problem has been the market itself, which despite violent street protests and events such as a university siege, has shown a tendency to grind in place for the better part of four months.

“When you have a very wide range of outcomes, it becomes difficult to come up with a specific view or build a reliable trading or investment model,” Isaac Poole, chief investment officer at Oreana Financial Services Ltd., said by phone. “Market sentiment and market momentum become key drivers. It’s not an easy environment.”

This month has been particularly tricky for anyone trying to time the market. Hong Kong stocks lost $118 billion in value on Nov. 11, their worst day in more than three months, after police shot and wounded a protester. A week later they rose, despite a dramatic standoff between protesters and police at a local university. A short squeeze then followed, stoking the world’s biggest gains. That ended after only two days.

It’s all meant the Hang Seng Index is almost three times as volatile as when protests began in early June, even though index prices are basically unchanged.

Pro-democracy candidates swept the board in Sunday’s district council elections. Property developers led the gains on Monday, rising 2.4%. Wharf Real Estate Investment Co., which operates a mall near a protest zone, jumped 4.7%.

For investors tired of the whiplash, another day of gains for the Hang Seng Index on Tuesday could provide a much needed breather. But even if the weekend’s peaceful vote removed some near-term uncertainty, stock bulls have plenty of reasons to stay on the sidelines. Turnover in Hong Kong has been below this year’s average for 14 straight trading days, showing a lack of conviction either way.

“Now that the election is out of the way, markets will turn to fundamentals,” said Hao Hong, head of research at Bocom International. “If you look at economic fundamentals, they are deteriorating. Investors will eventually have to focus on that.”

