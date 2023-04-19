His job was to keep an eye out for crooked Detroit cops — but he was one of them

As head of the Integrity Unit, former Detroit Police Lt. John Kennedy was supposed to keep an eye out for bad cops.

Turned out, he was one of them.

Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, was sentenced Tuesday to 2½ years in federal prison for his role a bribery scandal involving a towing company that wanted preferential treatment — specifically, towing referrals. Prosecutors said Kennedy gave them that treatment by accepting bribes of all kinds — cash, cars, auto repairs — though he didn't know it was an undercover FBI informant who was handing out the perks.

Kennedy did this while head of the Integrity Unit, where he was responsible for investigating law violations and misconduct by police and other city employees.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White

“This former officer’s actions are unacceptable for anyone who has the privilege to wear the Detroit Police badge,” said Detroit Police Chief James White, who assisted the FBI in the towing corruption probe.

Retired DPD chief, officers support Kennedy

White's comments were in sharp contrast to those of numerous retired police officers — including one current one — who asked the judge to show mercy to Kennedy. Among them was retired Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee Jr.

"The man I know has always been one of high character, integrity and dedication to serving the city of Detroit," Godbee wrote of Kennedy in a letter to U.S. District Judge Laurie Michelsen.

"There is no excuse for behavior and conduct that brings ill-repute onto the profession of law enforcement," Godbee Jr.'s letter continued.

Former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee Jr.

But, he added, Kennedy has owned up to his wrongdoing, and learned from it.

"Mr. Kennedy will not only reconcile his debt to society," the letter continued, "but ... he will be instrumental in helping others avoid the same proverbial 'pitfalls.'"

Kennedy's lawyer also asked the judge to show mercy to his client, calling him a "panicked and concerned father and grandfather" who saw his family "imploding" and committed a "serious lapse of judgement compounded by life stressors."

"There is little question here as to the deep level of remorse, contrition and humiliation Mr. Kennedy feels," his lawyer, Sanford Plotkin, wrote in a sentencing memo.

'A mockery of the self-policing arm of DPD'

Prosecutors, though, painted a different picture of Kennedy, and asked the judge to sentence him to nearly four years in prison for "perpetrating the exact type of fraud he was charged with eliminating."

"By soliciting bribe payments from a local towing company, Kennedy made a mockery of the self-policing arm of DPD, betrayed the public's trust and lined his pockets with ill-gotten gains," Assistant U.S. Attorney Eaton Brown wrote in his sentencing memo, in which he requested a 46-month prison sentence for Kennedy.

The judge gave him almost half that amount.

$18,000 in bribes for Kennedy and accomplice

Kennedy, though, didn't do this alone. Rather, prosecutors said he pulled off this scheme with fellow police officer Daniel Vickers, who also took similar bribes for his role in the conspiracy: cash, car repairs, cars, even carpeting for his home.

Prosecutors said the scheme ran from 2015-18, with Kennedy pocketing nearly $15,000 in bribes, Vickers accepting more than $3,400.

According to prosecutors, here's how the police friends ran afoul of a city ordinance and DPD policy:

Under the city’s towing rotation, qualifying private towing companies are called by the police to tow cars that are seized by police or reported stolen. Kennedy and Vickers knew, however, that by making referrals directly to a towing company that was not on the city’s towing rotation, they were violating city rules and an ordinance that prohibits a towing company from receiving referrals if they are not on the Police Department’s towing rotation.

Besides making illegal tow referrals, prosecutors said Vickers and Kennedy also gave inside information to a towing company that was being investigated by the Integrity Unit, and kept the company updated about the status of the unit's case.

Vickers is serving 27 months in prison for his role after previously pleading guilty to the bribery conspiracy.

Vickers and Kennedy were charged as part of broader, public corruption investigation involving the towing industry and other matters. So far, six defendants have been charged in the probe, of whom five have been convicted.

“Today’s sentence underscores our commitment to ensuring local police agencies embody the utmost commitment to excellence, integrity and professionalism," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in announcing Tuesday's sentence. "Thankfully, today’s result is not emblematic of the character of our law enforcement partners."

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Detroit cop who led Integrity Unit is going to prison for bribery