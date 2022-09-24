Tell Me What You Learned "On The Job" That You Never Would Have Learned In School In A Million Years

School is a valuable thing: a place where we're given the tools to go out and into the world and live our dreams.

MGM / Via giphy.com

But school can't teach you everything you need to know, and when you start your career, you'll come across things that no class could have prepared you for.

IMDB / Via tenor.com

Real-life work experience can teach you some very valuable lessons, and I want to hear from you about all the things that you learned on the job.

Bounce TV / Via giphy.com

Whether you're work in an accounting office and you found the best hacks to get you through tax season without losing it.

NBC / Via giphy.com

Or maybe you're an artist and learned you need to ask for a deposit up front before taking on a new project.

NBC / Via giphy.com

Or you could even be a mechanic, and you found the best way to to fix a loud muffler is...IDK. I'm not a mechanic! You tell me!

Universal / Via giphy.com

Whatever it is, I want to hear your story. Regardless of your field or level of education, share the advice you've learned "on the job" in the comments below, or if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit your answer using this Google Form