Job Maseko: The South African WW2 hero who didn't get a Victoria Cross

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nomsa Maseko - BBC News, Johannesburg
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Portrait mural of Job Maseko
A mural now commemorates Job Maseko in his hometown of Springs

South African World War Two hero Job Maseko was denied the highest military award because he was black, campaigners believe, and his family have backed a push to get him the posthumous honour.

War hero Lance Corporal Job Maseko died a poor man in 1952.

Struck by a train in a tragic accident aged just 36 his exploits were in danger of being forgotten.

A decade earlier, while a prisoner of war, he used an improvised explosive to blow up a German freighter docked in Tobruk, Libya.

Once back in South Africa, his treatment, compared to white veterans, reflected the racist policies of the time - and there are some who believe this extended to how he was honoured for his act of bravery.

He was awarded the Military Medal "for meritorious and courageous action" but Bill Gillespie, who thinks he was blocked from receiving the Victoria Cross (VC), the highest honour, is campaigning to get it upgraded.

'Sorrow and pride'

Maseko's family support the move.

"I'm very proud of what he did but at the same time, there's sorrow. If he were a white soldier we believe he would've received the [higher] award," his niece Jennifer Nkosi Maaba tells the BBC while laying flowers at his grave.

Woman by a headstone
Maseko's niece Jennifer Nkosi Maaba believes that racism played a role in her uncle not receiving the Victoria Cross

About 80,000 black South Africans served in the Native Military Corps (NMC). After the war, they were given bicycles and boots, and sometimes a suit, as a reward. White soldiers received housing and land.

The South African authorities were also reluctant to celebrate and highlight Maseko's action as it "represented the possibilities of empowerment offered by military service that the state wanted to curtail", according to historian Suryakanthie Chetty.

Members of the NMC were not issued firearms, but could carry traditional weapons, and served as non-combatants, working as labourers, guards or in a medical role.

Maseko, himself, was a stretcher bearer for the allied forces in North Africa, where he rescued wounded men often under heavy fire.

Blowing up a ship

But he became a prisoner of war in June 1942 when his commander surrendered to the Germans in Tobruk. There he was put to work on the docks unloading supplies.

Using knowledge that he had picked up working in gold mines in South Africa, on 21 July Maseko filled a small tin with gunpowder and placed it near some petrol drums in the hold of a ship which sank after the explosion, according to the official citation that went with his Military Medal.

He "displayed ingenuity, determination and complete disregard of personal safety from punishment by the enemy or from the ensuing explosion which set the vessel alight".

"He deserves more than a pair of boots and a bicycle for his bravery… He deserves the Victoria Cross because his courage put South Africa's military prowess on the map," Ms Nkosi Maaba says, reflecting on her uncle's actions of nearly 80 years ago.

Mr Gillespie, who is behind efforts to get a VC for Maseko, believes that the veteran's skin colour meant the highest possible award was blocked by South Africa.

"I'm absolutely certain of that… the Military Medal was just a consolation prize," says the campaigner, whose father also fought for South Africa in World War Two.

Neville Lewis, South Africa's official war artist during the conflict, alleged that Maseko was "recommended for a Victoria Cross but being 'only an African' he had received the Military Medal instead", according to JS Mohlamme, writing in South Africa's Military History Journal.

Memorial programme for Job Maseko
Job Maseko was remembered in a memorial service a few months after his death

The curator of the National Museum of Military History, which prominently displays Maseko's portrait, agrees that he should have got a higher award.

"The sad reality is that black South Africans who volunteered to be part of the army just like their white counterparts were treated unfairly. Personally I think that Mr Maseko should've got the VC," Alan Sinclair tells the BBC.

But according to the head of the Victoria Cross Trust, which works to preserve the memories of those awarded the medal, there may have been other reasons for him not receiving the highest honour.

"There's no doubt that what Job did in terms of the sabotage of the ship was exceptionally dangerous and would've probably have led to his death had he been caught," Keith Lumley says.

"However at the moment it doesn't seem to quite hit the level of a VC because it wasn't witnessed. While there's no doubt that he did what he did… but nobody actually saw him do it. I just get the sense from what I've read that his Military Medal was a reflection of his actions."

As for the UK's ministry of defence, it seems unlikely that it will at the moment upgrade the award.

While acknowledging the bravery of all African servicemen and women in World War Two, a spokesperson told the BBC in an email that "we cannot consider retrospective awards because we are unable to confirm the circumstances or compare the merits between cases that took place so many years ago".

'Statue for Job'

Mr Gillespie's efforts to get the ministry to change its mind hit a setback when a petition to try and raise the issue in the UK's parliament was rejected on a technicality. It was turned down as these types of petitions cannot call for someone to get an award.

But he believes more should be done to commemorate Maseko's gallantry.

"We're busy arguing about removing statues but how about we put one up for Job… that way he'll always be remembered."

You may also be interested in:

And Mr Lumley offers some hope.

He points out that Teddy Sheean of the Australian Navy was awarded a VC in November last year following 50 years of lobbying by his family for an act that took place in 1942.

"So in Job's case I'm not saying he hasn't earned the VC but more work needs to be done to find those extra details that would cause the VC to be appropriate."

But in his home town, the Kwa-Thema township in Springs, Maseko's legacy lives on. A main road and a primary school have been named after him and a large mural with his portrait has also been painted.

At his graveside, his niece is obviously pleased about the renewed attention his story is getting.

Turning to the headstone Ms Nkosi Maaba proudly says: "Your memory lives on uncle, continue resting in peace."

Nomsa Maseko is a distant relative of Job but has not played any part in the campaign backed by his close family.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel crisis puts Schumer on collision course with progressives

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's longtime support for Israel puts him on a collision course with the progressive wing of his party as the conflict between Israel and Hamas worsens.Why it matters: This is the toughest political position the New York Democrat has been in since becoming majority leader. The fighting in the Middle East is dividing his party — and creating a clear rift among its different wings.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDeepening the challenge: Schumer is up for re-election next year and one of his potential opponents — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — is one of the most vocal progressive critics of the actions taken by Israel's leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.While President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are similarly boxed in after ascending to power in a pro-Israel environment, Schumer faces this problem most acutely.The backdrop: Schumer, the first Jewish Senate majority leader, rose to prominence in part thanks to a career in New York politics built on a foundation of pro-Israel credentials.He frequently bucked President Obama on Middle East policy, including opposing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.That put him at odds with the majority of his party but aligned him with Israel. He later criticized President Trump for leaving the deal and said a new agreement should be negotiated.In 2019, Schumer delivered a speech at an American Israel Public Affairs Committee meeting in which he said: "You can be, all at once, completely Jewish, completely pro-Israel and completely American."It was a poke at another Squad member — Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — who had leveled sharp criticisms against supporters of Israel. Flash-forward to the current crisis. So far, Schumer has largely been silent even as other historically fierce defenders of Israel, such as Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), have spoken up. Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, shocked his colleagues over the weekend when he said he was "deeply troubled" by Netanyahu's military actions. The statement turned the heads of Israel's top politicians, Axios' Barak Ravid said.Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who's Jewish, led a group of 29 Democratic senators in calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) — the top members of the Foreign Relations' Middle East subcommittee — issued the first bipartisan statement in support of a ceasefire. Schumer told reporters Monday he agrees with the Murphy-Young statement and wants to see a ceasefire "reached quickly."He did not discuss the issue during his floor remarks — one of the most prominent stages he commands as majority leader.His comments came shortly before Biden announced he backed a ceasefire for the first time during a call with Netanyahu.Meanwhile, a series of progressives have condemned Israel's behavior under Netanyahu.Between the lines: Schumer has worked diligently to solidify his support on the left, strengthening his position against Ocasio-Cortez or another progressive in 2022.Navigating the current crisis in the Middle East — particularly when his fellow members are being far more vocal on the issue — is a foreign policy challenge that has a larger domestic impact on him.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fire burns Concord church again

    CHURCH ON FIRE: For a second time in four days flames and smoke filled a building belonging to the Christ Community Church of the Nazarene in Concord.

  • Op-Ed: Wastewater recycling got derailed in Los Angeles. Now it's back on track

    A 2001 mayoral campaign fanned worries about so-called 'toilet-to-tap.' Finally, calmer heads are prevailing.

  • Netanyahu Vows to Keep Bombing ‘Full Force’ After Horror Day for Palestinians

    Mohammed Salem/ReutersShortly after 42 people were killed in Gaza City on Sunday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a televised address in which he vowed to continue launching airstrikes “full-force.”Airstrikes on a major downtown street in Gaza City in the early hours of Sunday razed three residential buildings and killed dozens in the space of just five minutes, Palestinian health officials said. Among them were 10 children and 16 women. At least 50 people were wounded, and rescue crews spent the day sifting through the rubble, pulling out some survivors.It was the single deadliest attack in Gaza since the last major war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers in 2014.Despite increasing pressure from foreign leaders to negotiate a ceasefire—particularly after the Israeli military destroyed a building that housed international media outlets on Saturday—Netanyahu said the bombings would go on.Journalist Hit by Missile Recounts Gaza Horror: ‘Suddenly Everything Was White’With his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, by his side as a show of unity, Netanyahu said the attacks would continue at “full-force” and will “take time.”Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” from Hamas, he said.He reiterated the military’s justification for the Saturday attack on media offices, claiming that the high-rise building that housed the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other outlets also housed Hamas.It hosted an “intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization” which “plots and organizes the terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” he said. “So it’s a perfectly legitimate target.”Israel has offered no evidence to back up that claim, but Netanyahu said on CBS’ Face The Nation that it shared “smoking gun” intelligence with the U.S. that showed Hamas was using the building.“We are targeting a terrorist organization that is targeting our civilians and hiding behind them, using them as human shields,” Netanyahu said.Just hours after Netanyahu’s announcement, the pummeling of Gaza intensified, with at least 55 raids on Gaza early Monday morning, according to Al Jazeera, which described the strikes as heavier, longer, and spanning a wider area than Sunday’s attacks. According to the Jerusalem Post, the IDF said the operation targeted a Hamas intelligence compound, but a local power company said its electrical lines, which supply power to large sections of southern Gaza city, were damaged by the airstrikes. No casualties have been immediately reported. President Joe Biden said in a call with Netanyahu on Saturday that attacks on the press were concerning. Al Jazeera was more blunt, calling it a “war crime.”Netanyahu said Israel would do “whatever it takes to restore order and quiet and the security of our people and deterrence... So it’ll take some time. I hope it won't take long, but it’s not immediate.”In separate strikes in the town of Khan Younis on Sunday, the Israeli military bombed a home that purportedly belonged to a top Hamas leader, Yahiyeh Sinwar.“Hamas made a serious and grave mistake and didn’t read us properly,” Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, said in the Sunday television address, according to the Associated Press.‘Shocked and Horrified’: Israeli Airstrike Destroys AP, Al Jazeera Offices on Live TVThe latest bout of violence in the Palestinian Territories broke out a week ago when Palestinians clashed with Israeli cops over heavy-handed tactics during Ramadan, including at the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.It has spilled into tit-for-tat air strikes between Israel and Hamas that appear to be getting deadlier by the day.At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women. More than 1,230 people have been wounded.In Israel, eight people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Stop thinking like the EU, Lord Frost tells ‘indoctrinated’ UK officials

    British officials remain indoctrinated with "EU ways of thinking" that must be eradicated to make Brexit Britain more competitive, Lord Frost said on Monday as he called for a bonfire of Brussels red tape. He told MPs on the European Scrutiny Committee that a revolution was needed to "normalise" EU law still on Britain’s rulebook and return them to UK common law traditions, which are "lighter touch" and less risk averse. Lord Frost said: "Lots of our bureaucracy and our regulatory systems have had to operate within a prescriptive EU law framework." "We have internalised principles of EU law and EU ways of thinking about things for the last 50 years, which is harder to eradicate because it's quite subtle," the Cabinet minister and former Brexit negotiator said. Lord Frost said he was recruiting for a task force that would focus on how to diverge from EU rules to give Brexit Britain a global competitive edge over European businesses in areas such as financial services. "I have a role in making sure that what we put before Parliament is genuinely reforming, genuinely consistent with deregulation and the spirit of Brexit and and goes forward on that basis," he told MPs in comments that will fuel Brussels’ anxiety about Britain’s plans to diverge from EU rules. The Brexit trade deal has level playing field provisions and an enforcement system that can allow either side to hit the other with tariffs if divergence is too dramatic. Lord Frost added: "I personally profoundly believe that it's a huge advantage to a country to have the control over its own laws and the ability to design arrangements that suit its own traditions and ways of doing things."

  • Israeli warplanes stage more heavy strikes across Gaza City

    Israeli warplanes unleashed a new series of heavy airstrikes at several locations in Gaza City early Monday, hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers would rage on. Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes in an attack that was heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a series of air raids 24 hours earlier in which 42 Palestinians were killed — the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence between Israel and the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza.

  • Biden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with Netanyahu

    President Biden expressed support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a call on Thursday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement.Why it matters: This is the first time since the beginning of the crisis last Monday that Biden or anyone in his administration has publicly backed a ceasefire. It will increase pressure on Israel to seek an end to the conflict, which Netanyahu has insisted will continue until Hamas' ability to attack Israel is further degraded.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: An Israeli official said the Biden administration hadn't given Israel a deadline for reaching a ceasefire but had been stressing on Monday that it was reaching the end of its ability to hold back international pressure on Israel over the Gaza operation. “The overall message was that they support us but want this to end."Israeli official to AxiosThe U.S. has blocked at least three attempts at the UN Security Council to release a statement on the situation in Gaza.During the call, Biden reiterated his support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks while encouraging Netanyahu to make every effort to avoid civilian casualties, the White House said.Gaza health officials say at least 212 Palestinians have been killed over the past week, including 61 children. Most of the casualties are the result of Israeli airstrikes.10 Israelis have been killed, including two children, as Hamas has fired thousands of rockets at Israel — most of which have been intercepted.What to watch: Netanyahu thanked Biden for his support for Israel’s right to self-defense but stressed that he wants to complete all the goals of the Gaza operation, his office said.Biden and Netanyahu also discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners toward a ceasefire, the White House said.Meanwhile, Secretary of State Blinken spoke on the phone today with his Israeli, Jordanian, Emirati and EU counterparts about efforts to end the fighting.Worth noting: The U.S. waited until five minutes before the deadline to block the most recent UN Security Council statement on Monday, which Israeli officials read as a signal that the U.S. position was shifting, Israeli officials say.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Psaki says 'it's not our role to assess or analyze the politics' of the Israel-Gaza violence

    President Joe Biden has faced mounting criticism from fellow Democrats over his approach to the situation, and for not being more critical of Israel.

  • AOC calls Israel ‘apartheid state’ as secret Trump Pentagon memo revealed

    Comments came during another night of violence in the Israel-Gaza conflict

  • Convicted man kills himself in federal court after verdict, North Dakota officials say

    A man killed himself inside a federal courtroom in Fargo after a jury reached a verdict, officials say.

  • Twitter fights Justice Department subpoena over Rep. Nunes parody account

    Twitter is fighting a DOJ subpoena related to the user of an account that parodies Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who has unsuccessfully sought to unmask such users.

  • Seth Rogen explains why he and his wife are 'f---ing psyched' to not have kids

    "We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked," Rogen told Howard Stern.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.

  • The world has entered 'vaccine apartheid,' WHO head says as the US stockpiles shots and nearly a dozen nations have no supply at all

    As wealthier countries stockpile vaccines, some poorer nations have yet to receive any doses. "The solution is more sharing," the WHO head said.

  • Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

    Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended.

  • Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

    Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and the Democrats said they believed they were "close to an agreement" in talks concerning the scope of the subpoenas and a process for resolving privacy concerns.

  • This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

    When is a picture in front of picture that's posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it's part of Emily Ratajkowski's first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

  • The 'Real Housewife' under real scrutiny: and the hunt for the missing millions

    Bankruptcy trustees have accused the reality star of concealing assets for her husband and are dispatching investigators to comb through her belongings and accounts.

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.