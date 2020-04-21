How to get a job through networking

After years of clocking in hours at the library and strategically forming study groups, many students are met with a hard realization: the linear path to success that worked so well in school doesn’t necessarily apply once they’re out in the “real world” looking for a job. While they may know how to formulate a strong thesis and will never forget those pesky algebraic equations, students may struggle when it comes to jump-starting their career. They’re taking all the right steps — researching companies, writing cover letters and applying to jobs online — so, why aren’t they having any luck?

The answer may be “networking.” We hear about it all the time, but it can be one of the most intimidating — and confusing — parts of the job process. After all, what really is networking? And how can students do it both effectively and in a way they feel comfortable?

What is networking?

Jane Horowitz, founder of More Than a Resume, a career-launching service to help young professionals land their first job, defines networking as “sharing information and building a relationship.” Whether we realize it or not, this is something we do every single day. So, why is the idea of “networking” so daunting for students? “Networking has a negative connotation because people associate it with asking for a job,” Horowitz says. “However, if done correctly, you’re never really outright asking the person for anything.” Instead of getting caught up in the fear of being too pushy, your student should focus on fostering genuine relationships so people want to help them.

Students often hesitate to reach out to people they don’t know personally, but “having connections” is not a prerequisite to networking. In fact, the fewer connections your student has prior to networking, the more they can benefit from reaching out to professionals within their field. After all, learning how to build relationships is a lifelong skill your student will use at every stage of their career.

Why is networking important?

We’ve all heard it before: “It’s not about what you know, it’s about who you know.” Or moreover, “who knows you.” While this advice is well-meaning, it can also feel discouraging for students who have spent the last few years primarily focused on their studies. However, it’s said so often for a reason: there’s a lot of truth to it. Does that mean working hard in school was for nothing? Of course not. But now, students need to learn how to apply that same intentionality to networking.

LinkedIn, a social networking site designed specifically for the business community, found people are more likely to be referred for jobs by their second and third- degree connections than their initial contacts. However, this concept isn’t exactly novel. In fact, in 1973, sociologist Mark Granovetter wrote the revolutionary paper, The Strength of Weak Ties, after conducting a study which found that “more than three-quarters of new jobs had come from leads from contacts who were seen only ‘occasionally’ or ‘rarely.’” Furthermore, in the book "The Defining Decade," Dr. Meg Jay dives into how this concept plays out today. These untapped resources are like “bridges you cannot see all the way across, so there is no telling where they might lead,” Jay says.

So, even if the first few people your student reaches out to can’t hire them, someone they know might be able to. But before your graduate picks up the phone, sends an email, or steps foot into an interview, they should take time to look inward and have a better grasp of who they are, what they’ve done, and how they can apply these skills moving forward.

How can students prepare to network?

As your student builds their network, they should have a few thoughts in mind: Who am I? What have I done? And how can I transform these life experiences into a tangible career? Having a grasp on their story — and why it’s valuable — will not only lay the groundwork for who your student should reach out to during this process, but also, why that person should help them.

Map out experience. Experience is like a good night’s sleep. We all want it, we all know it’s important, but we never feel like we have enough of it. The fact is, there’s no “right” amount of experience. So, instead of dwelling on what they did, students should look at what they learned. Can they find a time when they overcame an obstacle, and identify what qualities enabled them to do it? Going over their accomplishments will help your student understand their strengths, which will guide them as they map out what career paths they wish to explore, and who they hope to speak to about it.