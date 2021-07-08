Job not done on holiday rules, say travel chiefs

Couple on a beach

Travel bosses have given a cautious welcome to the announcement that fully vaccinated travellers returning from amber-list countries will not have to self-isolate after 19 July.

Airlines and airports said the move would allow millions of people to have a more normal summer.

However, there was still more work to do, they said.

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren said he did not want to see "a return to flying being a preserve of the rich".

"Expensive testing could sadly make travel out of reach for some this summer," he added.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: "This is excellent news that will give a much needed boost to millions of people across Britain looking forward to a more normal summer and reuniting with family and friends abroad.

"But the job isn't done," he said, adding: "The UK should open up travel to fully vaccinated people from more countries - particularly our key partners in the US - by the end of July."

He said Heathrow was "working closely" with British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to demonstrate this could be done safely, with checks on departure, and no need for delays at immigration on arrival.

Gatwick chief executive Stewart Wingate described the new rules as "another small step in the right direction".

"However, with summer holidays just around the corner, we are approaching a crucial time for our industry and we urge government to remove other barriers inhibiting international travel, including the need for costly PCR tests for those who have been double vaccinated," he added.

British Airways chief executive and chairman Sean Doyle welcomed what he called a "common-sense approach which is already working safely for many other countries".

"But there is more work to do," he added.

"While the quarantine requirement for 'amber' countries is being lifted for fully vaccinated UK travellers, the government needs to quickly extend this to all vaccinated travellers, agree a reciprocal deal with the US, add more countries to the 'green' list and reduce the need for unnecessary, expensive tests."

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry body Airlines UK, said it was "a positive move towards the genuine reopening the sector has been looking for".

"We now urge the government to continue this momentum by adding many more countries to the green list next week and removing onerous testing requirements at its next review on 31 July, thereby opening up more non-quarantine travel to all."