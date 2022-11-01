Job openings hit 10.7M despite Fed attempts to cool economy

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. On Tuesday the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for September. U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September 2022, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped. Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.2 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Economists had expected the number of job openings to drop below 10 million.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
28
PAUL WISEMAN
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped.

Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.2 million in August, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Economists had expected the number of job openings to drop below 10 million for the first time since June 2021.

For the past two years, as the economy rebounded from 2020's COVID-19 recession, employers have complained they can't find enough workers. With so many jobs available, workers can afford to resign and seek employment that pays more or offers better perks or flexibility. So companies have been forced to raise wages to attract and keep staff. Higher pay has contributed to inflation that has hit 40-year highs in 2022.

In another sign the labor market remains tight and employers unwilling to let workers go, layoffs dropped in September to 1.3 million, fewest since April. But the number of people quitting their jobs slipped in September to just below 4.1 million, still high by historical standards.

To combat higher prices, the Federal Reserve has hiked its benchmark interest rate five times this year and is expected to deliver another increase Wednesday and again at its meeting in December. The central bank is aiming for a so-called soft landing — raising rates just enough to slow economic growth and bring inflation down without causing a recession.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has expressed hope that inflationary pressure can be relieved by employers cutting job openings, not jobs.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. job openings jump to 10.7 million — labor market still too hot for the Fed

    Job openings in the U.S. rose to 10.7 million in September in a sign that a scorching-hot labor market hasn't cooled off as much as the Federal Reserve would like.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in nearly 2-1/2 years in October -ISM

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in October while a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs slid for a seventh straight month, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to raise interest rates in order to quash inflation cools demand for goods. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday that its manufacturing PMI fell to 50.2 last month from 50.9 in September, both the lowest readings since May 2020. A reading above 50 signals expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.

  • Ex-Deutsche Trader Asks Court to Quash Spoofing Conviction

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Deutsche Bank precious-metals trader has asked the US Supreme Court to overturn his conviction for manipulating gold and silver prices with fake “spoof” trade orders.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for InversionRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whis

  • Former Michigan cop will face murder trial in killing of Black motorist

    Christopher Schurr, a former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head, will stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge said. The deadly confrontation began after Patrick Lyoya tried to flee from a traffic stop.

  • U.S. Chief Justice Roberts pauses fight over Trump tax returns

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a U.S. House of Representatives committee from gaining access to former President Donald Trump's tax returns, effectively pausing the fight over a request from lawmakers that he claims is politically motivated. The order from the chief justice maintains the status quo while the Supreme Court assesses Trump's emergency request, filed on Monday, to block a lower court ruling that upheld the House panel's request for the tax materials as a justified part of its legislative work, while his attorneys prepare an appeal. Roberts ordered the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee to respond to Trump's bid by Nov. 10.

  • Fox News’s Laura Ingraham says GOP should follow Trump’s brand of populism

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham says if the Republican Party remains focused on populist messaging put forth by former President Trump, it is likely to have success in future elections and will be in a strong position to take back the White House in 2024. In an interview with The Hill, Ingraham, who is marking…

  • UPS to hire 60,000 of its seasonal workers in one weekend, starting Nov. 4

    United Parcel Service Inc. said Tuesday that of the more than 100,000 employees it plans to hire for the holidays, at least 60,000 will be hired in the coming weekend. The package delivery giant said its "

  • ECB must keep raising rates even if recession risks rise, Lagarde says

    The European Central Bank must keep raising interest rates to fight off inflation, even if the probability of a euro zone recession has increased, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Tuesday. "Our mandate is price stability and we have to deliver on that using all the tools we have available," Lagarde told Latvian news outlet Delfi, largely repeating last week's policy message. "We are determined to do what is necessary to bring inflation back to our 2% target."

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Economy Week Ahead: Interest Rates and Jobs Market in Focus

    The Federal Reserve is likely to raise its benchmark rate by another 0.75 percentage point. The European Union’s statistics agency releases third-quarter gross domestic product and the October consumer-price index.

  • Abortion is not influencing most voters as the midterms approach – economic issues are predominating in new survey

    Amy Cox, a Democratic candidate running to be an Ohio state representative, speaks with a potential voter on Oct. 23, 2022. Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty ImagesSince the Supreme Court’s June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion, election observers have raised questions about whether and how the issue of abortion will influence the outcome of the November midterm elections. Some early survey evidence from May to July suggested a surge in support among Dem

  • Is Auburn too much of a leap for Deion Sanders?

    One college football expert shares why he believes that it is too soon for "Coach Prime" to make the jump to the SEC.

  • Mark Brnovich calls Kari Lake's election fraud claims 'horse----' but is he too late?

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich finally calls out Kari Lake and the Trump slate for their election lies. But is he too late?

  • This Black Founder Was Gaslit by Her Doctor During Pregnancy. The Experience Drove Her To Create a Community for Expectant Moms

    Here are three lessons a Black founder learned while building her groundbreaking app, Expectful, after facing struggles with breastfeeding

  • If the GOP can't be reformed as constituted, it must be defeated at the polls

    A democratic republic's health depends on freedom of expression, truthful representation and respect for law. The GOP threatens each principle.

  • TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent

    Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard announced her endorsement of GOP congressional candidate Tom Barrett after Republican Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic challenger Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

  • Australian survivor of Seoul crush blames 'mismanagement'

    An Australian survivor of a crowd crush that killed more than 150 partygoers in the South Korean capital of Seoul blamed the huge loss of life on officials’ failure to employ effective crowd controls despite anticipating a massive turnout for the Halloween celebrations. Nathan Taverniti, 24, said he’s still grappling with emotional shock after one of his friends died during the tragedy Saturday at the nightlife district of Itaewon. An estimated 100,000 partygoers flocked to Itaewon for the Halloween celebrations over the weekend, and some experts say it should have been an obvious decision for authorities to temporarily block some of the neighborhood’s notoriously narrow lanes and hills.

  • We almost escaped the orbit of Planet Trump, but Democrats just couldn't resist

    Columnist Tim Rowland uses Woodward's Trump interviews to show we never had to worry about the former president outsmarting the Founding Fathers.

  • Musk says he's Twitter CEO, now runs five firms

    STORY: Elon Musk now runs five firms. The billionaire said Monday (October 31) that he had made himself CEO of Twitter - the social network he just bought for $44 billion.Musk already ran Tesla, rocket firm SpaceX, brain chip startup Neuralink, and tunnelling firm The Boring Company. He had already fired former Twitter boss Parag Agrawal and other top executives. Now he’s also dissolved the board and is the sole director of the company. Twitter declined to say how long Musk would stay CEO, or whether he planned to find a new chief. The man himself said in a Tweet that dissolution of the board was just a temporary move, but didn’t elaborate further. Musk has moved fast to put his stamp on the company. He has said he’ll review how users are verified, and may charge for use of the coveted blue tick awarded to some users. His teams have also been meeting with employees to investigate Twitter’s software and figure out how it works. Though some staff said they’d had little communication from Musk, and were using news reports to piece together what was happening. Analysts fear running five firms could prove too much though. Tesla stock is down around a third since Musk first said he planned to buy Twitter. That’s far worse than the benchmark S&P 500 index.

  • Conservative justices seem to like precedent this time around

    On college affirmative action cases, Kavanaugh and Barrett look for ways to uphold prior rulings.