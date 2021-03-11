Job openings rise, layoffs fall as pandemic economy mends

A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. U.S. employers added a surprisingly robust 379,000 jobs in February in a sign the economy is strengthening as virus cases drop, vaccinations ramp up, Americans spend more and states ease business restrictions. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Companies posted more open jobs in January while layoffs decreased as the economy heals slowly from the pandemic.

There were 6.9 million jobs available on the last day in January, up from 6.7 million in December, the Labor Department said Thursday. That suggests employers are getting ready to hire in the coming months.

Hiring actually began to pick up in February, according to last Friday's jobs report, which showed that employers added 379,000 jobs, the most since October, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.2%, from 6.3%. While the economy still has 9.5 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic, February's job gain was much higher than January's and came after a sharp job loss in December, suggesting the economy, after stalling out late last year, is mending.

Thursday's report tracks gross job gains and losses, while last week's figure is a net change in total jobs. The data released Thursday also showed that layoffs fell to just under 1.7 million in January, the same pace of job cuts that was occurring before the pandemic.

Those data contrast with the number of people seeking unemployment benefits, which fell last week but remain at a very elevated level of 712,000, according to a separate report Thursday. That suggests an unusually high number of Americans are still losing jobs. The figures may vary for several reasons. The government has broadened the eligibility for unemployment benefits during the pandemic, for example by allowing those who have refused to take jobs they felt were unsafe to claim aid.

Many recipients of unemployment aid also report having to apply multiple times to get through overwhelmed state systems, potentially lifting the number of jobless claims.

Other measures of the job market also show that employers are increasingly looking to hire.

According to a survey by ManpowerGroup, an employment agency, nearly one-quarter of companies surveyed said they plan to add workers in the April-June quarter. That’s the most since the pandemic began. And one-third expect to return to their pre-pandemic hiring levels by July, while more than half expect to do so by the end of the year.

Hiring in the second quarter will be led by leisure and hospitality companies, ManpowerGroup's survey found. That category includes restaurants, bars, hotels, and entertainment venues, the same industries that have suffered some of the worst job losses.

About 37% of companies in leisure and hospitality expect to add jobs in the next three months, the highest among the 12 large industries that ManpowerGroup surveyed. Next was transportation and utilities, which includes delivery drivers and warehouses, where 26% of companies plan to add workers. And third was professional and business services, which includes high-paying sectors such as architecture and engineering, with 25% of firms in that industry expecting to hire.

Recommended Stories

  • Living in fear and closing early: Rise in anti-Asian violence strains NYC restaurants

    COVID-19 has taken a terrible toll on the restaurant industry, but Asian restaurants are facing an additional obstacle: racism.

  • US jobless claims fall to 712,000 as pace of layoffs eases

    The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 712,000, the lowest total since early November, evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs amid a decline in confirmed coronavirus cases and signs of an improving economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that applications for unemployment aid dropped by 42,000 from 754,000 the week before. In February, U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs, the most since October, reflecting an economy in which consumers are spending more and states and cities are easing business restrictions.

  • Hundreds of sewage leaks detected thanks to AI

    Software originally used to diagnose genetic disorders can detect sewage spills, experts say.

  • England investigating new coronavirus variant linked to Antigua travel

    Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday said a new coronavirus variant had been identified in the UK in two people who had recently been in Antigua, adding that it shared some traits of others but would not be categorised as concerning for now. The health authority said the variant, know as VUI-202103/01 (lineage B.1.324.1) was designated a variant under investigation on March 4 after two cases were found in the South East of England in individuals who had recently travelled to Antigua. "The variant contains the spike mutations E484K and N501Y, both usually associated with Variants of Concern (VOC), however it does not feature specific deletions that would lead to a designation as a VOC," PHE said in a statement.

  • Digital-only artwork fetches nearly $70 million at Christie's

    A digital artwork sold for nearly $70 million at Christie's on Thursday, in the first ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of art that does not exist in physical form. The work is in the form of a new type of digital asset - a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) - meaning it is authenticated by blockchain, which certifies its originality and ownership. The market for NFTs has soared in recent months as enthusiasts and investors use spare savings to buy up items that exist online.

  • Covid fallout 'undermining nature conservation efforts'

    The pandemic is taking a "severe toll" on conservation efforts, says a study published by the IUCN.

  • Catalan separatist returns from Belgium to face Spanish law

    Former Catalan government member Meritxell Serret handed herself into Spain’s Supreme Court on Thursday, three years after she fled to Belgium along with other associates who led Catalonia’s failed secession attempt. A statement issued by judge Pablo Llarena said that Serret was released without bail after she turned herself into the Madrid-based court upon coming back to Spain from Brussels where she had resided since October 2017.

  • What Your COVID-19 Diagnosis Means For Your 2020 Taxes

    Did you face a personal or family coronavirus crisis this past year? Factor that into tax time.

  • France: Lebanon is running out of time before total collapse

    France's foreign minister warned on Thursday that Lebanon is running out of time before it could see a total collapse, urging the country's fractious politicians to form a new government to save it from economic and financial disaster. Jean-Yves Le Drian said such a collapse would spell disaster not only for the Lebanese people, but also for the hundreds of thousands of Syrian and Palestinian refugees it hosts, as well as the entire region. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government resigned days after the massive explosion at Beirut port in August.

  • Wedding-dress designer Hayley Paige says she's changing her name after JLM Couture was granted control of the bridal brands' social-media accounts

    JLM Couture was granted a preliminary injunction against Hayley Paige. She's responding by changing her professional name, she said on Instagram.

  • You know, the possibility of a zombie apocalypse isn’t as far-fetched as it used to be | Opinion

    They’re not locusts, but they might as well be. Billions of beady-eyed cicadas digging their way out of the soil in 15 Eastern states this spring — after 17 years of creepily tunneling around underground — definitely feels like a biblical-type plague on the horizon. A plague on top of the plague we’re already in, that is.

  • The Standard Emergency Savings Advice Was Wrong — How Much Do You Really Need?

    The standard advice on emergency savings has always been three to six months' worth of expenses or income. That was a tough--if not impossible--hill to climb for millions of Americans even before the...

  • Colleges continue to lose students in the spring semester, according to early data

    Undergraduate enrollment for the spring semester is once again down 4.5% compared with last year, according to early data.

  • Gaza fishermen killed by Israeli drone caught in nets, Hamas says

    Three Palestinian fishermen who died in an offshore blast on Sunday had encountered an explosive-laden Israeli drone that had fallen into the sea and blew up in their nets, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday. An Israeli military spokeswoman had no immediate comment. At the time of the blast, the Israeli military had denied it had any involvement in the incident.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • Tons of Nintendo Switch games are still on sale for Mario Day 2021

    Nintendo Switch games are up to 35% off in celebration of Mario Day right now at Best Buy—find out more.

  • Republicans locked arms against Biden's massive COVID relief bill. Now they plan to make it a top election issue

    Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyPrince William says 'we are very much not a racist family' after Harry and Meghan interviewSenate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'

  • Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares 1st video of couple's baby daughter

    “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life Baby girl, we love you!” Brittany Matthews wrote.