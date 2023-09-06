This job pays $251K a year and you work from home. Here are 10 Texas remote, hybrid jobs

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about $50,000 a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money if you have the chops.

Here are some of the highest-paying remote or hybrid jobs currently being advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications.

Senior staff psychical design engineer: $217,000-$251,000 a year

Company: Qualcomm Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position leads a team to improve engineering efficiency, product quality, performance goals and workflow. Other duties include working with the CPU team to understand specifications and design trade-offs. The job posting closes on Sept. 25.

Business analyst group manager: $214,00 a year

Company: Citibank

Work type: Hybrid in Irving

This position will be responsible for analyzing, enhancing and documenting treasury/finance applications. Additionally, the person will engage with stake holders, work with development leads and identify improvements in re-engineering. The jobs posting closes on Oct. 6.

Silicon engineer: $170,000-$200,000 a year

Company: Microsoft

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position will design, develop, modify and evaluate electronic parts related to Microsoft technologies. Other duties include designing architecture and operating parameters for circuitry, along with testing computer-related equipment for specifications and reliability. The job posting closes on Sept. 20.

Solutions lead: $155,000-$160,000 a year

Company: FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Work type: Remote

This position provides technical and architectural leadership for overall solution design for various SAP warehouse systems. Additionally, the person will be responsible for developing existing and new system processes and solutions for logistics execution. The job posting closes on Sept. 24.

Senior payroll manager: $151,000-$214,000 a year

Company: Airtable

Work type: Remote

This position will work closely with the accounting team in recording payroll transactions for the company. Other duties include the accurate and confidential processing of settlements and cash compensation. The job posting closes on Sept. 9.

Quantitative researcher: $150,000-$200,000 a year

Company: MPG Operations LLC

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position will apply advanced statistical techniques to model markets, test hypotheses and create strong predictive models. Additionally, the person will research high-dimensional data sets and handle all aspects of the research process. The job posting closes on Oct. 6.

Software engineer: $150,000 a year

Company: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Work type: Hybrid in Plano

This position will solve business problems through innovation and engineering practices. Other duties include documenting application specifications and developing or enhancing software application modules. The job posting closes on Sept. 6.

Identity and access management engineer: $140,000 a year

Company: Brinks Incorporated Armored Car Services

Work type: Remote

This position is tasked with the technical deployment of identity and access controls across dispersed geographic locations. Additionally, the person will work directly with development teams on applications and operations. The job posting closes on Sept. 20.

Mechanical engineer: $140,000-$185,000 a year

Company: EXP US Services Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Houston

This position will engineer and design mechanical equipment in a sulfuric acid plant. Other duties include performing high temperature gas duct and expansion design, performing piping stress analysis and identifying problems in engineering design. The job post closes on Sept. 22.

Financial analyst: $123,000 a year

Company: Atos IT Solutions and Services

Work type: Remote

This position will assist with the preparation of financial statements and/or business cases. Additionally, the person will help ensure compliance of bids, along with assisting in the negotiations of prices with customers. The job posting closes on Sept. 12.