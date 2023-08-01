This job pays $415K a year and you work from home. Here are 10 Texas remote, hybrid jobs

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about $50,000 a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money if you have the chops.

Here are some of the highest-paying remote or hybrid jobs currently being advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications.

Associate lawyer: $415,000 a year

Company: Baker Botts LLP

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position will work with partner supervision on providing strategic analysis of the non-infringement, invalidity and other issues related to litigation strategy. Other duties include identifying legal issues by reviewing and analyzing new and existing litigation matters, along with providing legal representation. The job listing closes on Aug. 31.

Software development engineer: $219,000-$234,000 a year

Company: Adobe Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position designs, develops and tests user experience applications in a variety of programming languages and frameworks. In addition, the person will partner with cross functional experts, leverage best practices and market ideas across the team and organization. The job listing closes on Aug. 15.

Senior science and research manager: $202,000 a year

Company: PROS Inc.

Type of work: Remote

This position will recruit, develop and retain a high-performance data science team. Other duties include leading a team of scientists to develop innovations and solutions in SPOM, along with developing materials to empower the organization. The job posting closes on Aug. 11.

Financial advisor vice president: $200,000-$250,000 a year

Company: Houlihan Lokey Financial Advisors, Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Dallas

This position is responsible for creation and and oversight of financial models, client presentation and marketing collateral. In addition, the person will prepare, analyze and explain historical financial information, along with coordinating with businesses on M&A transactions. The job listing closes on Aug. 2.

Lead software engineer: $171,000-$193,000 a year

Company: Cox Automotive Corporate Services

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

The position will design simple and scalable solutions for complex problems, along with delivering leading-edge software products for the company. The person will also contribute to engineering efforts by applying knowledge of modern software design and application performance. The job listing closes on Aug. 14.

Technical consulting senior manager: $184,000-$258,000 a year

Company: Salesforce.com Inc.

Work type: Hybrid in Austin

This position designs and develops software components, facilitates end-to-end implementation experience and leads design sessions. In addition, the person will handle security requirements and develop technologies in JAVA. The job posting closes on Aug. 10.

Business intelligence consultant: $184,000-$185,000 a year

Company: Atos Syntel Inc.

Work Type: Remote

This position will work as a Microsoft business intelligence lead and subject matter expert. Duties include designing, developing and maintaining SSIS and SSRS packages and reports. The job posting closes on Aug. 10.

Regional vice president: $165,000-$200,000 a year

Company: Wondr Health

Work type: Remote

The regional vice president for Wondr Health will work with Fortune 500 executives and directors to establish and grow multi-year partnerships to accelerate strategic imperatives. The position will be tasked with generating new business development with associates. The job listing closes on Aug. 9.

Custom success manager: $160,000-$171,000 a year

Company: Zimperium Inc.

Work type: Remote

The position will manage post-sale customer relationships including building customer connections, managing renewals, facilitating expansion and driving solution. Other duties include managing product deployments and timelines. The job posting closes on Aug. 17.

Application vulnerability analyst: $143,000-$178,000 a year

Company: Citibank, NA

Work type: Hybrid in Irving

The position will provide application vulnerability assessment services to Citibank’s global businesses via testing process. In addition, the person will focus on web applications, mobile and cloud security testing, threat modeling and source code reviews. The job listing closes on Aug. 4.