Job Security Is Not Coming Back

Shed a single tear, if you haven’t gone entirely dry, for America’s beleaguered, struggling, and anxiety-ridden law-firm partners.

Sara Randazzo, writing in the Wall Street Journal, chronicles the lamentations of the lawyers: “Being named a partner once meant joining a band of lawyers who jointly tended to longtime clients and took home comfortable, and roughly equal, paychecks. Job security was virtually guaranteed and partners rarely jumped ship. That model, and the culture that grew up around it, is all but dead. Law firms are now often partnerships in name only.” Equity-owning partners still share in the profits of the firm, but the second-class “partners” — nominal partners — are unpropertied salarymen, taking home a mere few hundred thousand dollars a year or so in comparison to the millions paid out to the real partners.

You can practically hear that awful Sarah McLachlan song wailing in the background, and one begins to glance around for Sally Struthers. I’ll give you a second to regain your composure.

Law firms are not what they used to be. The markets in which they play have become more competitive and more efficient, and in many cases firms have grown more specialized. The days of long lunches and 3 p.m. tee times are long gone. That is true of many high-paying occupations whose practitioners once enjoyed remarkably leisurely work days. From Wall Street to the grocery business, the high-earning high-flyers are increasingly expected to keep up with the frantic pace of a Silicon Valley startup. It’s not that there are no easy jobs left — it’s just that you don’t really want one of them.

As Randazzo reports, the newly demanding and data-driven model of the law firm has changed the culture of the business entirely. “Full-time chief executives, some without law degrees, have replaced the senior partner running human resources and accounting,” she writes. “Law firm names have trended toward the shorter and snappier, more befitting a tote bag than a law library.” No more Dewey, Cheatham, & Howe.

These are frantic times. In the early 1960s, the average “life expectancy” of a corporation on the Fortune 500 was a little over 75 years; today, it is about 15 years — and falling. Many of our fathers and grandfathers worked for one or two companies over the whole of their working lives; the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects that today’s workers will have about 15 different employers over the course of a career — and ten different ones before age 40. Americans as a whole do not move as often for work today as they did a generation ago, but high-earning workers move relatively frequently and change employers more frequently than do lower-earning workers.

It may be time to update “The Nature of the Firm.”

That’s the name of the famous paper by Nobel laureate Ronald Coase, who, like a lot of geniuses, found himself obsessed by a question so obvious that nobody had ever thought about it: “Why do corporations exist at all?” Most businesses, he noted, have both employees and outside contractors. But if markets are efficient, why have full-time employees at all, when it is inevitable that a business ends up paying them for times when they are doing no real work? Why not outsource everything? The answer he came up with was “transaction costs.” A transaction cost is the price you pay in time and trouble in addition to the financial cost of any given exchange. For example, if you want to hire a lawyer, you don’t just order one from Amazon Prime. You do some research, ask around about who is the best specialist in the particular area you need at the moment, maybe interview three or four firms. And you pay somebody to do that. The same thing for hiring a receptionist: You don’t just take the first person to wander in off the street, and once you’ve hired one, it takes time and effort to train him, to show him where everything is, to get him used to your office procedures, etc. Once you have one you can count on, you don’t want to go to market the next day to see if you can get a better deal. Coase argued that transaction costs make it more efficient for a business to have regular employees and to maintain the other features of an ongoing enterprise because the inefficiencies inherent in that are less costly than the transaction costs involved in bidding out everything.