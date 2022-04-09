It's a job-seekers' market in the Mid Hudson Valley. Here's why and who's hiring.

Tourism and hospitality was among the industries hit hardest by restrictions regarding COVID-19.

But as the Mid Hudson Valley approaches its third pandemic summer, it also may be an industry where job seekers can find what they’re looking for.

Melaine Rottkamp, president and CEO of Dutchess Tourism, said employers in hospitality fields have no shortage of positions that need to be filled, as the region continues to rebound from the effects of the pandemic.

"We need workers for our hotels, restaurants and other businesses, and the unemployment rate is really low right now," Rottkamp said. "There are not a lot of people available."

Sharon Churton searches for jobs on her computer while at her home in Wappingers Falls on March 31, 2022.

A broken ladder: Why fixing housing affordability in Dutchess is more than a city problem

Education: Newburgh teacher gets $10K grant to use innovative translation technology in classroom

January: In a job-seeker's market, here's how some Dutchess employers are changing

COVID-19, and the “Great Resignation” tied to the subsequent safety restrictions and lifestyle changes, has drastically altered the employment landscape. More than two years after the beginning of the pandemic, the unemployment rate locally is roughly back to, or below, where it was and employers in the region’s largest fields, including healthcare and education, are hiring.

Staff shortages, from office to kitchen work and most jobs in-between, persist, making it a job-seekers’ market. While hospitals and nursing facilities are looking for licensed and qualified workers, transportation companies and schools are looking for those with commercial driver’s licenses.

Accordingly, employers are offering incentives, and have needed to adjust expectations when it comes to such issues as remote work, as the pandemic exacerbated hurdles that have kept candidates out of the workforce, such as a lack of affordable child care.

Jaime Schmeiser, president and CEO of the Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce, said many businesses trying to stay competitive are improving their benefits, including better health insurance, and better retirement and 401K programs.

Story continues

"I think we're moving toward a brighter future, a new normal," she said.

Though winter is just weeks in the rearview mirror, jobs tied to outdoor recreation and vacation destinations are being filled now. While some of these are seasonal, such as lifeguards or hourly workers at theme and water parks, Rottkamp noted job seekers sometimes have the “misperception” that the hospitality industry is "just entry-level and minimum-wage positions.

"You might start as a dishwasher or a tour guide, but you can go on to have a long-term career," she said.

Unemployment rates fall

The month before restrictions regarding the pandemic rendered employment in flux, the unemployment rate in Dutchess County was 3.9%. One year later, in February 2021, it was 6.4%, a daunting number that actually represented an improvement over the pandemic-high of 14.2% in April 2020. But, February 2022, the most recent month for which the state Department of Labor shared estimates, the rate was down to 3.7%, tied for the ninth-lowest in New York.

Other Mid Hudson Valley counties have seen a similar parabolic rise and fall.

Sullivan County this past February had the highest unemployment rate in the region, though it was just 4.3%. It had been 4.6% in February 2020 and was 7.2% in 2021.

Orange in February 2020 was at 4.1%, 6.7% in 2021, and was most recently at 3.9%.

And Ulster ranged from 4.1% in 2020, 6.8% in 2021 and 3.9% in February 2022.

Unemployment is a measurement of residents out of work and actively seeking it, not just all those without a job.

Summer jobs and beyond

Unemployment rates are also adjusted seasonally, accounting for such expected hiring changes as the holiday shopping season and summer employment. Hospitality jobs are available at vacation spots or seasonal businesses, such as pools and summer camps.

For example, Legoland New York in Goshen is about to open for its first full season, after an abbreviated 2021 season that didn't get underway until July 9 due to COVID-19.

"It's more than just a summer job," said Legoland spokesperson Matt Besterman.

Christina Shakesnider of Middletown, left, interviews for a position at Legoland during a Legoland hiring event at Legoland New York in Goshen, NY on Monday, January 10, 2022.

While Legoland's peak time is between Memorial Day and Labor Day, its theme park actually operates from April to December, and its hotel is open all year.

Legoland has a staff of 1,500, known as "model citizens," and Besterman said they "cast a wide net" to fill those positions. Legoland has been holding a series of job fairs since January.

And for the employees they will need after Labor Day until they close the park in December, they'll recruit stay-at-home moms, retired people and people who are changing careers and looking for some temporary income to fill the gap, among others.

Finding assistance

Many job seekers get help from agencies like the Dutchess One Stop Career Center. Sharon Chunton of Wappingers Falls is one of their clients.

Chunton got laid off in January after working as a long-hauler for Carvana for about a year and a half. Chunton, who's had a number of different jobs - she once worked as an equestrian - is approaching the job market with an open mind.

"I have a number of office skills and would consider something in customer service," she said.

Sharon Churton at her home in Wappingers Falls on March 31, 2022. Churton was let go from her job as a car transporter/delivery driver in January and has been open to finding work in a new field.

The One Stop center has given her help with a number of tools to approach that search, including preparing a functional resume.

"II didn't even know what a functional resume was before I came to them," she said.

A functional resume is one that focuses on your professional skills and groups your job experiences under skill categories, as opposed to a traditional, chronological list of the jobs you have held.

Chunton said she's done a couple of virtual job interviews but hasn't landed a job yet.

"It's been slow so far, but I'm still hopeful," she said.

Mike Randall is a reporter for the Poughkeepsie Journal, Times Herald-Record and The Journal News. Reach him at mrandall@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Hudson Valley has a job-seekers' market, unemployment recedes