Job Skills for New Careers program fills educational gap, offers pathway to jobs

Phil Hanson
·3 min read

It is great to see things returning to some semblance of normal as we emerge from the COVID. We see our communities coming back to life as more people are vaccinated. Businesses all over town are dusting off the 2020 grime, opening their doors and looking forward to a busy and profitable summer season.

But for many families, it may not be an easy adjustment to get back to life as it was pre-COVID. Low-income families faced many additional hardships during the pandemic, which took its toll. According to a recent study by the American Academy of Pediatrics, low-income families suffered higher job loss, food insecurity, and psychological distress during the pandemic than higher-income families. It’s no wonder people are looking to create a better, more stable future for themselves and their children.

That is where the Job Skills for New Careers program comes into play, to fill the educational gap and offer a pathway to a career. A collaborative program between Truman Heartland Community Foundation, Community Services League, Mid-Continent Public Library, KC Scholars, and the University of Central Missouri, Job Skills for New Careers offers low-income adults the opportunity to learn a new skill in a high-paying, in-demand field at no charge.

We currently provide six training opportunities: Medical Coding & Billing, Welding, Certified Nurse Assistant, Phlebotomy, Construction and Materials Handling. So in just a few short weeks or months, adult learners can be fully trained and ready to start work. In addition to learning skills in their future profession, all trainees receive one-on-one coaching in personal finance, workplace relations and problem-solving, setting them up for professional and personal success. Plans are already underway to add additional training tracks to build the program and meet the community’s needs.

They say it takes a village: In this case, it took 44 fund holders at Truman Heartland Community Foundation. Understanding the impact such a comprehensive program could have, these donors chose to pool their giving, totaling $125,000, to support the Job Skills for New Careers program. This generous funding will support the current program efforts and help expand the program to encompass a more diverse array of career field opportunities.

This program works. We launched it at the start of the pandemic, and despite this headwind in 2020, the program’s graduation rate was 78%, well above the industry standard for workforce development programs. Just imagine what the classes in 2021 will achieve.

If you or someone you know is interested in getting out of a dead-end job and into a career with a real future, or if you are an employer looking for well-trained candidates to fill your open positions, contact Debby at the Career Services department at Community Services League at 816-912-4487 or lauferd@cslcares.org. Together, with thoughtful donors from eastern Jackson County and the surrounding communities, we will improve the economic status of individuals and families and provide businesses the qualified candidates they need to succeed.

Phil Hanson is the president and CEO of Truman Heartland Community Foundation. Truman Heartland Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity committed to improving the communities in and around Eastern Jackson County through partnerships with donors and community members. For more information on charitable giving, visit www.thcf.org or call Truman Heartland at 816-836-8189.

Recommended Stories

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense

    Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette/Pool via REUTERS"Defense lawyers for Mollie Tibbetts’ accused killer, Christian Bahena Rivera, argued Tuesday that investigators may have coerced a confession out of the farmhand, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed the University of Iowa student.“What the evidence has shown you and what the evidence will show you is there was a systematic confrontation with my client… and the confrontation continued until it was put in my client’s head: Maybe you blacked out,” Jennifer Frese told jurors in Scott County Courthouse during Bahena Rivera’s first-degree murder trial.Throughout the trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally and worked at an Iowa dairy farm, fatally stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, while she was out for an evening run. Over a month later, Tibbetts’ body was finally found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he allegedly hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Former Iowa Cop Grilled Over Mollie Tibbetts Killer’s ConfessionWhile prosecutors have presented video evidence, DNA analysis, and over a dozen witnesses to methodically show that Bahena Rivera was the only person with Tibbetts the night of her murder, the crux of their case rests on his Aug. 20, 2018, confession.“He admitted he had seen Mollie the night she disappeared… he admitted ‘she was hot,’ in his words,” Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver told jurors during opening arguments last week. “He admitted to fighting with her… [and] taking her into the field and leaving her there, covering her with corn stalks.”But Frese argued Tuesday that the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from interrogators who refused to let him see his family waiting outside the room, and his arrest for being undocumented.“Your heart should break for Mollie Tibbetts. Your heart should break for her family. Her family deserves justice… but so does Christian Bahena Rivera,” Frese said. “We won’t just rely on the state to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. We intend to have witnesses, and that’s because you need to hear what they have to say.”During her opening statement, which was delayed until after prosecutors rested their case on Monday, Frese described her client as a “man that immigrated here from Mexico” to help his family. Iris Monarrez Gamboa, the mother of Bahena Rivera’s daughter, testified on his behalf on Tuesday—calling him a good father who continued to support the family even after they broke up. Alejandra Cervantes Valle, his aunt, also took the stand, stating that he was never violent and “all the children loved him.”“He was a really good father,” Gamboa said. “He was responsible and he would always look after his daughter.”Frese said that Bahena Rivera’s shy demeanor and “yes man” mentality prompted him to agree to speak with authorities on several different occasions during the Tibbetts investigation before he was ultimately asked to come to the police station.“There’s no dispute that my client worked 12 hours at a dairy farm, scooping poop, cleaning down [the stalls], and at the end of the day he was brought to the Pow Co Sheriff’s Office,” Frese said.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that she interviewed Bahena Rivera for 11 hours on Aug. 20, 2018, in connection with Tibbetts’ murder and that he “stayed and wanted to talk to me.”She testified that Bahena Rivera initially denied knowing Tibbetts but eventually admitted video surveillance footage from a neighbor showed his black Chevy Malibu appearing to circle the young woman as she was running. Six hours into the interview, Bahena Rivera was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Several hours after that, he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Frese said.“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial OpeningRomero said that while Bahena Rivera never described how he killed Tibbetts, he recalled driving his car with her body in his truck. Bahena Rivera then told her that he brought Tibbetts to a cornfield and dumped her body.“At one point I asked him, ‘Was it the head, was it the forehead?’ and with a hand motion he showed the neck,” Romero said. “I asked him how her body felt against his body when he was carrying her, and he said it felt like a person who had just fainted.”Ahead of the trial, Frese argued that Bahena Rivera’s confession should be tossed out of court, arguing it may have been false. District Court Judge Joel Yates denied that request but agreed to remove a portion of the interview footage in which Bahena Rivera was improperly informed of his rights.The Iowa State Medical Examiner ultimately concluded that Tibbetts’ death was a “homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries.” Prosecutors argued that evidence suggests Bahena Rivera stabbed her seven to 12 times before dumping her body—though the murder weapon has never been found.State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein testified Tuesday that Tibbetts suffered from at least nine stab wounds all consistent with one weapon. Blood was also found in Bahena Rivera’s case that matched Tibbetts’ DNA, prosecutors said.Dr. Michael Spence, a DNA expert who used to work at the Indiana state crime lab, said that while Iowa investigators followed all the proper protocols when analyzing the blood samples, their results were “a little bit oversimplified.” He testified Tuesday that the state also found DNA contributors that did not match Bahena Rivera or Tibbetts in his trunk.Frese argued Tuesday that investigators didn’t care about any issues with Bahena Rivera’s police interview because they “got what they needed.”“There was an intense amount of pressure to arrest someone for this vicious crime,” Frese said, adding that after her client’s interview authorities stopped working the case. “What we ask you to do is listen to our case, fairly, to pay attention, and remember that each of you [has] the power to say no.”To further sow doubt about the prosecution's case, Bahena Rivera's defense attorneys even offered jurors another possible suspect: Tibbett's boyfriend, Dalton Jack.Jack, who testified on behalf of the prosecution, was recalled on Tuesday to the stand under subpoena where defense attorney Chad Frese asked him point-blank if he was involved in his girlfriend's death. “I wouldn't harm her or any innocent person,” Jack said during the contentious exchange where Frese also asked him if he ever used “derogatory language toward Hispanics?” and if there was anything wrong with his memory. In painstaking detail, Frese asked Jack to go through his relationship with Tibbetts, which prosecutors already established was rocky after Jack's previous infidelity. Jack insisted that he had planned to propose to Tibbetts—a level of commitment Frese said was odd considering phone records showed the pair barely spoke in the days before her death. “Why did you only call the love of your life one time?” Frese asked Jack about his lack of action when Tibbetts went missing. “You weren't blowing up her phone?” Jack responded that he didn't know. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • Phil Mickelson’s resurgence is motivating PGA Tour players, regardless of their age

    Seeing the 50-year-old Mickelson win a major event has become a big-time moment of inspiration for older -- and younger -- golfers on the PGA Tour.

  • Nelson helps Islanders beat Penguins 5-3 to reach 2nd round

    The New York Islanders didn't get discouraged when they kept falling behind. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second and the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night. “There’s going to be ups and downs, you’re going to be behind," Nelson said.

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Roy Blunt, bring your record of bipartisanship to bolster a Jan. 6 attack commission

    Investigating the insurrection at the Capitol demands real leadership. History is watching.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • US banks accused of failing the public during Covid

    Bank bosses were grilled by US lawmakers over worker pay and overdraft fees during the pandemic.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Meet the season 6 cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

    World of Wonder released photos of the 13 individuals battling for a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and $100,000 cash prize on season six.

  • Sam Darnold’s first practice as a Panther was a restart of what he knows as a QB

    The Panthers don’t play the way Sam Darnold is used to.

  • Boris Johnson wanted to be infected with COVID-19 on live TV to show it's nothing to be scared of, Dominic Cummings says

    Dominic Cummings has made a series of damaging claims about UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his former boss.

  • Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, saying on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence agencies are pursuing rival theories potentially including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China. Intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios but still lack strong confidence in their conclusions and are hotly debating which is more probable, Biden said. The conclusions were detailed in a report to Biden, who asked his team in March to detail whether the novel coronavirus "emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident," according to the president's written statement.