‘It’s My Job To Make Sure He Never Has to Carry That Weight’: Dwyane Wade Opens Up How Challenging It Is Not Having His Youngest Son Live with Him

Dwyane Wade opened up about the challenges he often faces not having his youngest son Xavier Zechariah Wade, 8, live with him.

Wade, who was taking a break from his long-term relationship with Gabrielle Union at the time, fathered Xavier with former “Basketball Wives” star Aja Metoyer in 2013. Following Xavier’s birth, Union and Wade reconciled and later married in 2014.

Dwayne Wade opens up about the challenges he faces not having his youngest son Xavier Wade live with him. (Photo: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

The former basketball star shared the details in his photographic memoir “Dwyane,” released last week. He wrote, “Xavier doesn’t live with me, so we don’t get to see each other every day like I do with my other kids. It makes things challenging at times, but it’s my job to make sure he never has to carry that weight.”

Wade added, “It’s up to me to make sure he knows he’s being raised with love even if we don’t live under the same roof. And it’s up to me to let him know that while distance may physically separate us at times, I’m always going to be the man he can depend on to love him and help lead him.”

The 39-year-old wrapped up his statement by sharing the many things he discovered when being a father. “What I’ve come to learn over my life is that fatherhood isn’t a monolithic image that looks the same in every household. Each relationship is different. All I’m concerned about with Xavier is him always knowing he’s loved.”

Aside from Xavier, Wade has three other children. He shares Zaire Wade,19, and 14-year-old Zaya Wade with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. Wade and Funches were married from 2002 to 2007 after the former Miami Heat player filed for divorce. The divorce was later finalized in 2010.

Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union welcomed Kaavia James Union Wade in 2018 via surrogate.

More Stories from Our Partners:

Gabrielle Union Reveals the Woman She Has Become Today Wouldn’t Have Stayed with Dwyane Wade After He Fathered a Child with Another Woman

Elbow Game Ugly! LeBron James And Isaiah Stewart’s Big Scuffle In Detroit Leads To Ejections | Will Suspensions Follow?

“I’ve had to Finance Everything Myself’: Meet the Owner of a Million-Dollar Black-Owned Vegan Fine Foods Company