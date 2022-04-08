Job title doesn't matter to Cincinnati's interim police chief. 'You're the chief. The buck stops with you'

Teresa Theetge comes from a big West Side police family.

Her father was a Cincinnati Police captain. Two of Theetge's uncles were high-ranking officers in the department. Four of her seven siblings became officers at various local departments. Her son is a Boone County Sheriff's Office deputy in Kentucky.

Even her 10-year-old grandson – one of eight grandchildren – told her if a career in Major League Baseball doesn't work out, he wants to be an officer, too.

So when Cincinnati interim City Manager John Curp appointed Theetge as the city's interim police chief on Feb. 16, Theetge had plenty of advisors at the ready.

"As soon as it was public knowledge that I was interim, two of my mentors who are now retired, told me, 'Take the interim off, because you're the chief. You own it. You know, the buck stops with you,' " Theetge told The Enquirer's "That's So Cincinnati" podcast.

Theetge, 60, a Western Hills High School graduate who lives in Green Township, took the job on the heels of the retirement of Police Chief Eliot Isaac in February. She was one of three assistant chiefs after rising through the ranks after joining the department in 1990. As interim chief she earns $143,429 a year, according to city payroll records.

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge

Back then she was a mom and wife and wasn't sure she even wanted to be an officer -- there only five others in her recruit class. She just wanted to see if she could pass the test, then graduate from the academy.

Cincinnati is in the process of drawing up criteria for the chief's job and then a national search will be done. Theetge plans to apply for the job.

What advice did her father offer?

"My brothers and I, we get asked this question quite often, and we all remember the same piece of advice: 'Don't forget where you came from,' " Theetge said.

By that she means, whether you're a lieutenant, a captain or chief, when looking why officers did what they did on the job, to remember you were once that beat officer.

"I walked in those officers shoes," Theetge said. "It might have been 30 years ago, but I've done what they've done."

Cincinnati Police Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge speaks about the wide range of opportunities within her department during a press conference to announce the Cincinnati Police Department's pledge to increase the percentage of female officers on the force

Theetge comes to the job thinking about what citizens expect in 2022 and what officers need.

She started an Officer Wellness unit, which makes sure employees have access to resources that support them mentally, physically, professionally and spiritually.

And she spearheaded the department's "30 by 30" pledge, which is to make sure 30% of the department are female officers by 2030.

Women make up more than 50% of the population in Cincinnati. The department now is 22% female, more than the national average of 15%, which Theetge is proud of.

